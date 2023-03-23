Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte may not be “sacked this week” at Hotspur Way, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 53-year-old head coach had been tipped to depart the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before Spurs’ clash with Everton on 3rd April, but Brown believes he could still be in charge after the international break.

Tottenham manager news – Antonio Conte

According to The Independent, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is consulting with advisors over whether to hand Ryan Mason the job as interim manager, with Conte looking certain to be sacked before the conclusion of the international break.

The same publication says any immediate developments are not to be expected until the Italian and Lilywhites hierarchy meet face-to-face following the head coach’s explosive comments in the aftermath of the side’s 3-3 draw at Southampton last weekend.

This comes after The Telegraph revealed on Monday that the former Chelsea head coach's departure could be agreed this week.

Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that a source has informed him that Conte’s comments were aimed at all members of the squad, whom he brandished as “selfish.”

But Brown suspects Conte will not be relieved of his duties before the end of the week.

What has Brown said about Tottenham and Conte?

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “This time, it doesn't feel that Conte said what he did just to get the players fired up and motivated.

“It does feel like he was saying, ‘if you've had enough, get rid of me, I've done all I can, and the problem here is not me.’

“At this stage of the season, it may be hard for Spurs to bring in the right person to replace him straight away, and they might be reluctant to get into a situation where they have to bring a caretaker in because they've sacked Antonio Conte.

“So, I suspect it will probably mean him limping on until the end of the season unless it all goes wrong, and they slip out of Champions League contention completely, in which case they'll probably have no choice.

“But I do suspect he won't be sacked this week.”

What next for Tottenham and Conte?

Tottenham’s trophyless run has extended to 15 years since their last major triumph, a League Cup final victory over Chelsea in 2008.

The Lilywhites had an ideal opportunity to make the quarter-finals of the FA Cup this year but a weakened Spurs side were beaten at Championship outfit Sheffield United at the beginning of the month before AC Milan knocked the north London side out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage.

Therefore, Levy will now be considering his next managerial appointment and is likely to be looking in the market for coaches with proven experience in winning trophies on a regular basis.

For now, though, the chairman must focus on what decision he chooses to make on the future of Conte, with the club still well in contention to finish in the Premier League’s top four and achieve qualification for next season’s Champions League.