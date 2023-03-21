Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte’s post-match outburst was aimed at every player in the squad at Hotspur Way, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 53-year-old reacted furiously after his side surrendered a 3-1 lead to draw 3-3 at Southampton last Saturday.

Tottenham manager news – Antonio Conte

According to The Telegraph, Conte’s post-match rant at St. Mary’s could have been the final nail in the Italian’s coffin at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with the club set to part ways with the head coach this week.

Spurs’ inability to win at Southampton means that the side has won one of their last five fixtures, which includes defeats at the hands of Sheffield United and AC Milan, knocking the Lilywhites out of the FA Cup and Champions League respectively.

But Conte’s post-match outburst looks to have brought his time in north London to an end, after hinting that the board are part of the reason for the club’s barren spell without a trophy, saying (via BBC Sport): "Tottenham's story is this - 20 years there is this owner and they never won something. Why?"

And Jones has revealed a text exchange with a source who believes that Conte’s comments were aimed at all of the playing staff.

What has Jones said about Tottenham and Conte?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I text someone about this on Monday and asked who they thought this was aimed at. They just text back and said ‘it was aimed at all of them.’

“I think that might be even worse because you've got no one on your side there.

“You need at least a couple of people that have always got your back to make sure that you haven't completely lost the dressing room.”

What next for Tottenham and Conte?

It doesn’t seem likely that Conte will be in charge for Tottenham’s clash with Everton on 3rd April, the side’s first fixture back following the international break.

The situation bears resemblance to the end of Jose Mourinho’s tenure at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium two years ago when Daniel Levy chose to appoint Ryan Mason on an interim basis before hiring Nuno Espirito Santo later that summer.

As per The Times, the club are considering handing Mason the job on a caretaker basis yet again, with the Lilywhites still within a chance of securing a spot in next season’s Champions League should they finish in the Premier League’s top four.

Conte’s time in north London had looked set to come to an end at the conclusion of the campaign anyway, but Levy will be frustrated that his hand may be forced as Tottenham look ahead towards a tumultuous few weeks.