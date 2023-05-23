Tottenham Hotspur managerial candidate Arne Slot “wants the job” at Hotspur Way, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is yet to appoint Antonio Conte’s successor despite relieving the Italian of his duties in March.

Tottenham manager news – Arne Slot

According to De Telegraaf (via the Express), Slot’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta, has been holding talks with Tottenham over the last few weeks, and the current Feyenoord boss has reportedly “said yes” over a switch to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

However, given that the 44-year-old still has two years remaining in his deal with the Eredivisie outfit, Spurs will have to pay a £6m release clause in the head coach’s contract.

Following the Dutch outfit’s 3-1 victory over FC Emmen on Sunday, Slot told ESPN (via MailOnline): “My departure can also be good for the club, but if there is no dream club, then I will stay. In football, it is commonplace that you talk to clubs. I am not saying that I have done it now, but it is not forbidden that I talk to other clubs.”

Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Spurs could appoint their own version of Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag by giving Slot the hot seat at Hotspur Way.

And the journalist has indicated that the club’s process of hiring a new manager could be further down the line than what is being let on.

What has Jones said about Tottenham and Slot?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “The most interesting development in the Slot case is that he wants the job. I think that's what we've been waiting for.

“It's been quite clear all along that getting the sporting director sorted first would be key to the managerial appointment, which makes me wonder if that process is further down the line than we understand right now.”

Would Slot be a good appointment for Tottenham?

With Julian Nagelsmann seemingly unwilling to take on the Tottenham job at the time of writing, Slot could prove to be Levy’s man as we head into the summer.

Whilst unproven as a Premier League head coach, the Dutchman could prove to be the young manager Tottenham have been looking for since Mauricio Pochettino’s dismissal in November 2019.

The Bergentheim-born coach was handed his first senior managerial post in the summer of 2019, taking over AZ Alkmaar.

In his first season at the helm, he led the Zaan-based club to an impressive second-placed finish in the Eredivisie, placing them above Feyenoord and PSV Eindhoven, both of whom have won the league title over the last five years.

Following his sudden departure from AZ at the end of 2020, Slot would take on the Feyenoord job starting in July 2021, securing the Eredivisie title, in what could now be his final season with the Dutch giants.

Given his successes in the Netherlands, Slot may feel that now is the time to showcase his managerial talents in one of the continent’s most competitive leagues.

And after a prolonged search to identify Conte’s successor, Levy may feel he’s finally got his man.