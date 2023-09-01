Tottenham Hotspur’s move for Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson is “advancing”, as journalist Ben Jacobs provides GIVEMESPORT with the player’s feelings on a switch to Hotspur Way.

Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou hopes to bolster his Lilywhites forward line before the summer transfer window slams shut at 11 pm this evening.

Tottenham transfer news – Brennan Johnson

According to The Telegraph’s Matt Law and John Percy, Tottenham are edging close to signing Johnson from Forest today. The clubs are moving towards agreeing on a £50m deal, including bonuses for the Wales international, with negotiations accelerating in the past few hours. Johnson could travel to London for a medical soon after Spurs decided to pay Forest’s asking price for the 22-year-old. The speedster becomes Postecoglou’s latest signing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium upon ending his time at Forest, having come through the ranks at the two-time European Cup winners’ academy.

Meanwhile, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano also reports that negotiations between Tottenham and Forest are “advancing”, and a deal is in place, with the player already giving the green light to the move. Spurs aim to make attacking additions in north London this summer after losing the services of record goalscorer Harry Kane to Bayern Munich in a deal that could eventually reach £100m.

Tottenham Hotspur's summer signings Fee Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) - loan to permanent £25.6m James Maddison (Leicester City) £40m Guglielmo Vicario (Empoli) £17.2m Manor Solomon Free Pedro Porro (Sporting CP) £39m Micky van de Ven (Wolfsburg) £43m Ashley Phillips (Blackburn) Undisclosed All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What has Jacobs said about Tottenham and Johnson?

Jacobs believes that Tottenham will prioritise the signing of Johnson over Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher. He also expects Spurs to beat out competition for Johnson’s signature from Premier League rivals Brentford.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “Johnson to Spurs is advancing. The player has always only wanted Spurs, and although Nottingham Forest have a high asking price, the feeling is that Forest will sell. Currently, Tottenham are prioritising Johnson over Gallagher, but both are not ruled out. It would just take quite a hefty outlay from Tottenham's perspective. So, those are the ones to watch until the end of the day. Johnson, I think there is optimism. The Brentford position is that they are aware the player prefers Spurs.”

What next for Tottenham on Deadline Day?

As Jacobs mentions, Tottenham are interested in signing Gallagher from Chelsea. However, the journalist recently told GIVEMESPORT that the midfielder could cost up to £50m as the Blues aim to keep hold of their academy product.

Meanwhile, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham could aim to sign Porto winger Pepe, who has a release clause of £64m. However, chairman Daniel Levy is reluctant to pay his release clause and could look to negotiate a better price for the Lilywhites in the coming hours.