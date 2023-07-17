Tottenham Hotspur could look to sign three players in a particular area of the pitch at Hotspur Way this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Ange Postecoglou has already welcomed several new additions to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ahead of his first season in charge of the north London outfit.

It’s been a busy summer at Tottenham, having replaced former head coach Antonio Conte, sacked in March, with Celtic manager Postecoglou this summer.

The Australian boss comes in after winning two consecutive Scottish Premiership titles with the Hoops and hopes to prove himself as a successful Premier League manager.

And the 57-year-old has already been backed in the summer transfer market, having welcomed Leicester City attacking midfielder James Maddison and Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

However, Postecoglou is interested in signing a left-sided centre-back as he looks to transform the side into a four-at-the-back outfit.

According to Spanish publication Sport, Barcelona have set a deadline of the middle of this week for Tottenham to make an offer to sign Clement Lenglet, who spent last season on loan at Hotspur Way.

The Catalan giants have refused to budge from their €15m (£13m) valuation of the French international, but Tottenham believe they should be entitled to a discount due to the burden of the 28-year-old’s wages.

Meanwhile, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT that Spurs have met the representatives of Wolfsburg and Netherlands U21 centre-back Micky Van de Ven ahead of a potential £30m move.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba is also a target for Postecoglou, and it’s suggested in Germany that the Premier League outfit are lining up a £34m bid for the Burkina Faso international.

And Football.London claims that Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo remains high on Tottenham’s shortlist with a month and a half of the transfer window remaining.

But Jones has suggested that, with the signing of Lenglet, Tottenham could afford to sign two more centre-backs due to his exceptional value.

What has Jones said about Tottenham?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I wonder if Lenglet would be a third centre-back. Because of the terms of that one, I think it'd be such a good value signing that Tottenham could potentially be able to sign three defensive-minded players if he was one of them.

“Adarabioyo is one they’re looking at. He’s reasonably cheap as well. Van de Ven or Tapsoba is going to be the top-end signing.”

Who else could Tottenham look to sign this summer?

Aside from Lenglet, once dubbed “very reliable” according to Tottenham insider John Wenham, Spurs are looking at strengthening other areas of the pitch.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham are interested in signing Juventus and Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, who could replace Harry Kane, linked with a move to Bayern Munich.

Meanwhile, according to RMC Sport, the Lilywhites and Chelsea have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Eintracht Frankfurt and France centre-forward Randal Kolo Muani, who could cost £86m this summer.

And 90min claim that Tottenham are interested in moving for Atletico Madrid and Portugal attacker Joao Felix, but the 23-year-old prefers a move to Paris Saint-Germain.