Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Cristian Romero is now showing “a different mentality” at Hotspur Way, as journalist Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with a potential reason for his change of attitude.

Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou is getting the best out of the Lilywhites defender in the season’s early stages at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Romero’s future was uncertain heading into the summer transfer window this year, with Tottenham’s managerial candidates undecided. Spurs were coming off the back of an eighth-placed finish in the Premier League, failing to secure European football and ending the campaign trophyless. It is over 15 years since Tottenham last won a major trophy following their Carabao Cup (then the Carling Cup) success in 2008.

Italian head coach Antonio Conte was sacked in March following several disappointing results, including sacrificing a late 3-1 lead at Premier League whipping boys Southampton to draw 3-3. The 54-year-old was relieved of his duties after a scathing rant against the players and chairman Daniel Levy. His assistant, Cristian Stellini, was placed in charge before finding himself booted out of the door, with Ryan Mason taking over interim duties until the end of the campaign.

This summer, Spurs confirmed the appointment of Celtic boss Postecoglou. The Australian has led a turnaround in the side’s mentality, with his relaxed demeanour paving the way for a brand of expansive football, which leaves the club top of the Premier League during the season’s second international break.

Last weekend, Tottenham had to battle to secure a 1-0 victory at Luton Town after Yves Bissouma was dismissed just before half-time at Kenilworth Road. James Maddison teed up Micky Van de Ven’s winner in the second half’s early stages before Spurs closed the game with a resolute defensive display.

Romero’s display led to Football.London writer Alasdair Gold handing the Argentina international a 10/10 match rating after leading the line to a clean sheet in challenging circumstances. The journalist said:

“Perhaps his best performance in a Tottenham shirt. [He] made a couple of good early interceptions in the Spurs box to stop Luton from scoring against the early tide and then continued to dominate the backline, leaving [Guglielmo] Vicario with little to do. Made a late block that he and the Spurs players celebrated like a goal.”

Journalist Paul Brown has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Romero is “happy again”, with the player’s relationship with the club mended under Postecoglou.

Cristian Romero - vs current Tottenham Premier League squad 2023/24 Output Squad rank Tackles per game 2.5 4th Interceptions per game 1.5 2nd Offsides won per game 1.3 1st Clearances per game 4.4 1st Average passes per game 66.3 2nd Long balls per game 2.1 3rd Average rating 7.39 2nd All stats according to WhoScored

Jones believes that Romero’s shift in mentality could be down to the responsibility of being vice-captain to Son Heung-min and suggests the £47m star is thriving under the weight of expectation. He told GIVEMESPORT:

“10/10 ratings for defenders are almost unheard of. Usually, they’re reserved for a hat trick in a Champions League final or something. So, it's pretty rare that you get a defender given such credit. But I think this is an acknowledgement of his growth as a person and a player. I think that you're seeing a bit of a different mentality from him here. I put a lot of it down to the vice-captaincy role that he's got now within the squad. I think that he's thriving from having more responsibility on his shoulders.”

Tottenham transfer news

According to Fotospor, Tottenham are interested in making a double swoop from Turkish giants Galatasaray. Spurs had previously looked at centre-back Victor Nelsson during the summer transfer window alongside north London rivals Arsenal. But the Lilywhites settled on Wolfsburg star Van de Ven, proving an excellent piece of business for the north London outfit.

Meanwhile, right-back Sacha Boey has also piqued the interest of Tottenham. The 23-year-old recently played in Galatasaray’s 3-2 Champions League victory at Manchester United.

Meanwhile, reports in Spain have credited Tottenham with interest in Bayer Leverkusen and defender Burkina Faso Edmond Tapsoba. During the summer transfer window, Brown told GIVEMESPORT that the 24-year-old was “very high on their list.” However, a move is yet to transpire, with the winter market closing in.

What next for Tottenham and Romero?

Romero has been selected for Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina squad for their upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers. A trip to Peru awaits next Wednesday. Tottenham return to action on 23rd October when capital outfit Fulham visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a London derby.

