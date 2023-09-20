Highlights A £42m star now "looks happy enough" at Tottenham Hotspur after enduring a tumutulous campaign last term.

The international has enjoyed an impressive start to the season under new head coach Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs have won 13 points out of a possible 15 to begin the new Premier League campaign.

Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Cristian Romero “looks happy enough” at Hotspur Way, as journalist Paul Brown provides GIVEMESPORT with his verdict on the player’s relationship with the club.

New Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou has made an impressive start to life at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after replacing Antonio Conte in the Lilywhites dugout this summer.

Tottenham news – Cristian Romero

Romero has entered his third season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, having endured a mixed spell in north London since his initial arrival from Atalanta in 2021. Arriving on a season-long loan from the Serie A outfit, the South American defender became a regular feature for Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte during the 2021/22 campaign. Spurs had seen enough during his maiden term in the Premier League and triggered an option to buy Romero for a fee in the region of £42m in 2022.

But the 2022/23 campaign proved to be an unsuccessful one for Tottenham. They extended their trophyless run to 15 years and finished eighth in the Premier League, failing to secure European football at Hotspur Way this season. Conte was sacked in March and replaced by interim coach Cristian Stellini before he was replaced in the dugout by Ryan Mason until the end of the season. And Romero has admitted that there was growing tension between Conte and his players towards the end of his tenure. Speaking to Football.London, the Argentina international said:

“After winning the World Cup, I came to Tottenham, and the group was a little separated from the manager, but I feel responsible for the poor season we had. I'm not happy that the season ended that way, and I'm readying myself to repay all the trust the club put in me, and I'll be working to give my best. The new manager has brought us renewed hope, the group is looking great right now, and we'll try to have a great season to propel Tottenham as high as possible.”

Romero’s praise of Postecoglou is unsurprising, given Tottenham have earned 13 points out of a possible 15 to start their Premier League campaign, though will be frustrated having been knocked out of the Carabao Cup at Fulham last month. In July, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge told GIVEMESPORT that the centre-back was the “perfect player” for the Australian head coach due to the 25-year-old’s tendency for pushing forward and playing long balls.

Cristian Romero - vs current Tottenham Premier League squad 2023/24 Output Squad rank Tackles per game 2.2 3rd Interceptions per game 1 =3rd Offsides won per game 1.4 1st Clearances per game 3.2 1st Average passes per game 55.2 3rd Long balls per game 2.6 2nd Average rating 7.44 3rd All stats according to WhoScored

What has Brown said about Tottenham and Romero?

Brown claims that Romero’s relationship with Tottenham has been mended following the departure of Conte and hints that his future would have been uncertain had the Italian remained at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“We don't know what Romero would have done if Conte had stayed around. It's good that he seems to be thriving under a new manager. He seems to have rediscovered his form. He's formed a good partnership at the back and looks like the player Spurs hoped they were getting. So, those are all positive things for the club. He looks happy enough playing there again. And I wouldn't think there's any reason to believe there's any doubt about his future at Spurs. I think it's a relationship that has been mended and looks good going forward. I think those are all positives.”

What has Romero said about working under Postecoglou?

Unsurprisingly, Romero has enjoyed his time under Postecoglou, who has focused on changing the brand of football and the atmosphere around the Tottenham squad on his arrival. Though it’s early days, signs of progression are already there, and Spurs hope they can challenge for a spot in the Premier League’s top-four and subsequent qualification for next season’s Champions League. Speaking to the Evening Standard about his new boss, the defender said:

“He's a coach that works perfectly for Tottenham. He's brought a lot of new hope. It might take a while, but I think what he's doing is fantastic. He's putting together a great group and creating a really good atmosphere. It's only been two or three months, but all of the team are behind him. It's always positive to have a coach who wants to assume responsibility, and the club needed this new energy. “It's not like someone new comes in and [suddenly] you're winning. It's a process. A process requires time, and it's not easy to win trophies, but that's what the coach wants, and that's what we want. I think if the club continues in this direction with this coach, we're going to achieve great things.”

Therefore, Tottenham could finally start to see the best of Romero, who has experience in winning trophies, having won the World Cup with Argentina last winter. And the Spurs faithful will hope the South American can develop into a leader as the Lilywhites aim for a successful era under Postecoglou.