Tottenham Hotspur’s decision to keep Cristian Stellini on as interim manager following the sacking of Antonio Conte at Hotspur Way is “farcical”, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs are looking to secure a place in next season’s Champions League via a finish in the Premier League’s top four.

Tottenham haven’t set the world alight following chairman Daniel Levy’s decision to relieve Conte of his duties following Spurs’ 3-3 draw at Southampton last month, having won just one of three games.

Conceding late goals against relegation-threatened Everton and Bournemouth has cost the Lilywhites three points, whilst the side were fortunate to earn a 2-1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion on the balance of play.

And Taylor finds Levy’s decision to appoint Conte’s assistant to take charge of the team while in a race to secure a place in the Premier League’s top four “hard to believe.”

What has Taylor said about Tottenham and Stellini?

Speaking about the current situation at Tottenham, Stellini told GIVEMESPORT: “I find some of the decisions that are made just farcical. To keep Stellini, I just find it so hard to believe.

“He's a respectable guy, and I'm sure he'll do what the club want him to until the end of the season. But when Spurs sacked Conte, they were still in the top-four race. I feel like they surrendered it.

“I don't know the solution because Conte had reached the point of no return, and their targets were unwilling to jump in mid-season. If I were a free manager, I wouldn’t see the point in doing it either.”

What next for Tottenham and Stellini?

Last weekend’s shocking 3-2 home defeat to Bournemouth should put the final nail in the coffin for Stellini’s chances of getting the manager’s job at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on a full-time basis, though it doesn’t seem this was ever a likely prospect anyway.

On the pitch, Spurs face a huge clash at fourth-placed Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon, with victory bringing the Lilywhites level on points with their Tyneside counterparts, albeit having played a game extra.

A defeat could put pay to Tottenham’s chances of qualifying for Europe’s premier club competition next season, meaning Europa League football would be the best a new head coach could hope for coming in during the summer.

Whatever happens throughout the remainder of the season, Levy may feel he could have handled this situation differently when looking back on the club’s failed attempts to recruit Conte’s successor promptly.