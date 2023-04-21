Tottenham Hotspur are in a “mess”, and chairman Daniel Levy is “at the centre of it all” at Hotspur Way, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs are currently searching for a new full-time head coach, with Cristian Stellini taking interim charge until a replacement for Antonio Conte can be identified.

Tottenham news – Latest

It has been a tumultuous season for Tottenham, who could well miss out on a place in the top four and next season’s Champions League if they fail to win at Newcastle United on Sunday.

The club relieved manager Conte of his duties last month after the Italian head coach went on an explosive rant aimed at his players and Levy after the Lilywhites surrendered a 3-1 lead to draw 3-3 at Southampton.

But a failure to beat relegation-threatened Everton and Bournemouth has left Stellini’s side scrambling to secure a place in Europe’s premier continental competition at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next season.

And Jones believes, on the pitch, “there’s no confidence in what they’re trying to do” and claims many people are not performing in all aspects of the club.

What has Jones said about Tottenham?

When reacting to Tottenham’s 3-2 home defeat to Bournemouth last weekend, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “There's no confidence in what they're trying to do. They start games well, but they retreat at the slightest sign of a problem. They seem just to lose sight of their game plan.

“The whole thing is a mess, and Daniel Levy is at the centre of it all. So many people are not performing when it matters. That goes for both on and off the pitch.”

What next for Tottenham?

Before Tottenham’s clash with Newcastle on Sunday, the Lilywhites sit in fifth place, three points behind their north east counterparts having played a game extra.

It doesn’t get any easier for Stellini’s side, who welcome Manchester United to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next Thursday before a trip to Anfield to take on Liverpool occurs three days later.

Having sacked Conte in March, Spurs were hoping to make a swift appointment for the manager’s vacancy, with the Lilywhites still having a realistic chance of securing Champions League football.

As yet, the club haven’t lured an experienced manager to the vacancy and now look unlikely to appoint a genuine replacement for Conte before the season concludes.

Levy will look back on this season with several regrets, especially if Tottenham fail to secure their place in the Champions League, and will be fearful of the backlash he could receive in the coming weeks.