Tottenham Hotspur could rue the fact they had the chance to sign Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae in a previous transfer window at Hotspur Way, journalist Paul Brown has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Lilywhites are interested in acquiring the defender’s services this summer.

Tottenham transfer news – Kim Min-jae

According to CBS reporter Ben Jacobs (via CaughtOffside), Tottenham are one of several clubs interested in securing the signature of Kim in the upcoming transfer window, who has a release clause of £42m in his contract at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

However, the same update indicates that it could be difficult for Spurs to persuade the centre-back to move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next season if they miss out on Champions League qualification.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham may be “kicking themselves” having been recommended to Kim’s services in the past.

And Brown believes that although they may be frustrated at not initially signing him, it’s ultimately hard to know how close Spurs came to signing Kim in the first place.

What has Brown said about Tottenham and Kim Min-jae?

When asked if Tottenham could have made a mistake not signing Kim, Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “It's hard to know how close they came. I wouldn't like to say Spurs have made a mistake in not signing him.

“I think they will rue that they might have had a window to get him in and didn't manage to get over the line. But I think that failed for various reasons.

“I don't think it was Spurs deciding they didn't fancy the player. I think there are other factors at play as well. So, it would be hard to criticise them for not signing him.”

Would Kim Min-jae be a good signing for Tottenham?

Kim, previously dubbed as "extraordinary" by former Manchester United star Park Ji-sung, has experienced an excellent first season at Napoli and will likely be part of a side set to secure the club’s first league title since a Diego Maradona-led side in 1990 claimed the Scudetto.

The 49-cap South Korea international has made 39 appearances for Luciano Spalletti’s outfit, hitting the back of the net twice and providing the same amount of assists whilst helping the side keep 18 clean sheets.

An average WhoScored rating of 7.12 for his displays in Serie A ranks him as the side’s fourth best-performing player this term, indicating that he is an important member of the champions-elect’s squad.

The same stats provider shows that the 26-year-old has averaged 1.5 tackles and 1.4 interceptions per game this season, showing that he has been an imperious presence at the back for the Naples outfit.

Therefore, Kim could prove to be an excellent signing should he move from Napoli to Tottenham, but the centre-back could already have been a Lilywhites player for a fraction of the transfer fee that chairman Daniel Levy would have to part with this summer.