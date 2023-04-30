Tottenham Hotspur’s players may be “incredibly disillusioned” having been criticised from all angles at Hotspur Way, journalist Paul Brown has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

A recent run of results led to interim manager Cristian Stellini being relieved of his duties this week.

Tottenham news – Latest

Before Sunday's clash with Liverpool, Tottenham had endured a disappointing set of results, which has dealt their chances of a top-four Premier League finish and a place in next season’s Champions League a blow.

Spurs’ 6-1 defeat at Newcastle United, a game in which they were losing 5-0 within 30 minutes, left chairman Daniel Levy with no choice but to let Stellini go, whilst the players offered refunds to travelling supporters.

The Lilywhites are looking for a new permanent head coach following Antonio Conte’s spell at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium coming to a premature end last month.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has recently told GIVEMESPORT that he is surprised ex-Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann is being linked with the job after the journalist was told that the German had initially ruled himself out of the running.

And Brown says several players will wonder about their futures with Tottenham.

What has Brown said about Tottenham?

When asked of his understanding regarding reports suggesting the dressing room is at its lowest ebb during Levy’s time as chairman, Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “I can understand that. A lot of players there must be incredibly disillusioned.

“They've also been heavily criticised and told they’re not good enough, not just by fans and pundits but by their manager. They haven’t responded to that.

“So, I think they must be in a bit of a daze, wondering where the hell they go from here. There must be a lot of players at Spurs wondering about their futures.”

What next for Tottenham?

The first thing on Levy’s checklist will be hoping that Tottenham can finish the campaign strongly, even if it means securing a spot in next season’s Europa League over a Europa Conference League berth.

Following Sunday's trip to Liverpool, Spurs still have tough fixtures to play against Aston Villa and Brentford, as they aim to make up for a poor run of form.

Even if the north London outfit managed to secure a place in the Premier League’s top six this term, Daniel Levy will look back on this campaign and evaluate some of the decisions made since the season’s beginning in August.