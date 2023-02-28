Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has held “exploratory” talks with Qatar Sports Investment as the Hotspur Way outfit search for additional funding, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GiveMeSport.

Antonio Conte will be looking to keep his side focused on on-pitch matters amid behind-the-scenes speculation.

Tottenham takeover news – QSI

According to The Telegraph, Qatar have shown an interest in potentially holding a stake in Tottenham after Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi held talks with Levy at the beginning of January.

The same publication says that sources close to the Spurs chief have claimed that this was just a meeting between friends, but others have suggested that a £1bn bid for a 25% share in the north London outfit was “mooted.”

Meanwhile, The Times has reported that Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani’s bid for Manchester United does not affect QSI’s interest in the Lilywhites.

Jacobs has also told GiveMeSport that despite speculation, Tottenham owner Joe Lewis has not publicly put the club on the market, but has revealed that talks between Levy and QSI have taken place.

What has Jacobs said about Tottenham and QSI?

Jacobs told GiveMeSport: “Even though Spurs deny it, we know that Daniel Levy held exploratory minority investment talks with Qatar Sports Investment.

“I think we can term those talks as on ice until the Manchester United Qatar picture becomes clearer.

“But QSI have got their own return on investment strategies, so it doesn't rule out QSI doing something in a minority sense with another Premier League club.

“Obviously, Qatar don't know if they will win yet, so it would be foolish for QSI to rule out any of their plans around the Premier League club before the Manchester United situation becomes clearer.”

What next for Tottenham?

Whilst speculation over potential investment in Tottenham rages off the pitch, it’s also an exciting time for the club on the pitch, with Spurs competing on three fronts towards the business end of the season.

Last weekend’s 2-0 home victory over London rivals Chelsea has now put Conte’s side in an excellent position to finish in the Premier League’s top four and seal qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Speaking of Europe’s premier competition, Spurs will be hoping that they can overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit when they welcome Italian champions AC Milan to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next week, as they aim to secure their spot in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Meanwhile, the Lilywhites travel to Championship outfit Sheffield United on Wednesday evening as they look to secure their place in the last-eight of the FA Cup, in what remains their most realistic chance of securing their first trophy since 2008.

Therefore, whilst investment rumours may provide excitement for Tottenham fans across the globe, Conte’s main priority will be ensuring a satisfactory conclusion to the season is reached for the Lilywhites.

