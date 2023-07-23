Tottenham Hotspur have begun to explore potential replacements for Harry Kane amid speculation over his future at Hotspur Way, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou and chairman Daniel Levy have a big decision to make over their talisman’s future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham transfer news – Harry Kane

According to The Times, Kane has no intention of extending his £200,000 per-week contract with Tottenham, as he aims to push a move to Bayern Munich this summer.

The England captain has less than a year remaining on his deal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, meaning he could leave north London as a free agent at the end of the season.

Sources close to Kane indicate that all options are available and that the 29-year-old would consider leaving Hotspur Way this summer to avoid Spurs missing out on a transfer fee for his services.

Therefore, Levy has to weigh whether to allow his most valuable asset to run his contract down and leave for nothing next summer or lose out on his goalscoring prowess, which will be critical to the club improving on last season’s eighth-placed Premier League finish.

Spurs rejected Bayern’s second offer worth £68.5m earlier this month, but the Bundesliga giants could make a third attempt to sign the centre-forward.

Meanwhile, according to Foot Mercato, if Kane departs this summer, Tottenham are eyeing a move for Juventus and Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Spurs don’t want to sell Kane but see the prospect as a possibility and are preparing to sign alternatives.

Galetti has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 23-year-old is “gaining positions” on Tottenham’s transfer shortlist.

And the journalist claims that Spurs have started to “explore” alternatives to Kane “in the last few days” and has name-dropped Vlahovic as a potential candidate, with Dean Jones previously describing the Serbian as "lethal" when speaking to GMS.

What has Galetti said about Tottenham and Vlahovic?

Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: “In the last few days, they have started to explore some possible alternatives in the event of his farewell.

“Vlahovic, who could leave Juventus with an offer worth around €80m (£69m), is among them.

“Bayern haven’t given up in the race for Kane and will increase the pressure soon. Tottenham are exploring some alternatives in attack to replace the English striker. Vlahovic is one of the names at the top of the list.”

Who else could Tottenham sign this summer?

Whilst the Kane saga promises to provide Postecoglou and Levy with a conundrum in the remaining weeks of the window, Spurs are intent on making more signings this summer.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham should avoid the signing of Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott.

The 19-year-old won last season’s Championship Young Player of the Season, but the journalist struggles to see how the teenager would get into Postecoglou’s starting XI.

Meanwhile, BILD Sport journalist Christian Falk recently told GMS that Napoli striker Victor Osimhen could be a target in north London if the Lilywhites lose the services of Kane.

And journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham are in advanced talks with Wolfsburg and Netherlands U21 centre-back Micky Van de Ven, hinting that Postecoglou intends on bolstering his backline.