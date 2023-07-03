Tottenham Hotspur are “really close” to signing Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Edmond Tapsoba at Hotspur Way this summer, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou hopes chairman Daniel Levy will back him with signings in his first summer in charge at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham transfer news – Edmond Tapsoba

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, who spoke to Tottenham fan Chris Cowlin on YouTube last week, a move for Tapsoba could be complicated because various clubs are chasing his signature.

“The Leverkusen defender that you mention [Tapsoba] is another possibility, and it’s definitely true that Spurs have reached out to initiate those talks. I’m not personally aware of whether they have advanced in the last 24 or 48 hours, but what I can confirm is that Spurs have begun those talks with Bayer Leverkusen,” said Jacobs.

However, Galetti has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tapsoba is “one step away” from making the switch to north London and has placed a €25m (£21m) price tag on his head.

And the journalist has claimed that Spurs are “really close” to signing the centre-back, having already secured the addition of Leicester City attacker James Maddison and Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario this summer.

What has Galetti said about Tottenham and Tapsoba?

Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: “Tottenham, after the finalisation of the deals for Maddison and Vicario, are now working on Edmond Tapsoba. The sensation is that Tottenham are really close to the signing of the centre-back from Bayer Leverkusen.”

Would Tapsoba be a good signing for Tottenham?

Having conceded a worrying 63 goals last season, Tottenham were ranked as the sixth-leakiest defence in the Premier League, indicating that reinforcements at the back are required.

Tapsoba could bring an imperious presence to Postecoglou’s backline this term as the Australian head coach looks to solve Spurs’ issues in defence whilst making the side more creative in the centre of the park.

The 35-cap Burkina Faso international made 47 appearances for Leverkusen last season, hitting the back of the net two times and providing the same amount of assists whilst helping the side keep 13 clean sheets.

And the 6 foot 4 star is comfortable at playing the ball out from the back, ranking in the top 5% of centre-backs across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for progressive passes per 90 minutes (5.76) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

Therefore, Tottenham would be securing an excellent addition to Postecoglou’s backline with the signing of Tapsoba but must ensure they stave off competition to get a deal over the line.