Tottenham Hotspur should make Luis Enrique their "top target" to take over the head coach reins at Hotspur Way, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is still searching for the Lilywhites’ replacement for Antonio Conte, who was relieved of his duties in March.

Tottenham manager news – Luis Enrique

According to the Evening Standard, Enrique is interested in taking on a Premier League job amid interest from Serie A champions Napoli.

The Italian giants’ chief executive Aurelio de Laurentiis has hinted that the 53-year-old will not be joining the Naples-based club, stating: “We discussed [joining Napoli with Enrique], but I can tell you that he has Premier League clubs in mind.”

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Enrique, a Champions League winning manager with Barcelona in 2015, is one of several options available to the Lilywhites, who were pipped to a spot in next season’s Europa Conference League by Aston Villa last weekend.

Spurs are yet to appoint a successor to Conte, having watched Feyenoord head coach Arne Slot turn down the opportunity to manage the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium outfit and remain with the Eredivisie club.

And Jones believes Enrique should be the “top target” but wonders how much change would be required to make the former Barcelona head coach “thrive” in the Premier League.

What has Jones said about Tottenham and Enrique?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “In terms of profile, Luis Enrique probably should be the top target. Looking at the squad, you wonder how much it suits Luis Enrique and what would need to be done to adapt it to make him thrive in the Premier League. That might be one drawback as to why it doesn't happen.”

Who else is available for Tottenham?

With Enrique’s availability at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium uncertain, Spurs will have to discuss several options across the board who could be trusted to take charge of the Lilywhites next term.

According to Football Insider, Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim and Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou join Enrique in finalising the club’s shortlist of potential candidates.

Amorim is regarded as one of the best young coaches on the continent, having guided Sporting to the league title in 2021, their first triumph in 19 years.

Meanwhile, Postecoglou is fresh after winning consecutive Scottish Premiership titles with Celtic and is looking to secure a domestic treble with the Glasgow giants, as the Hoops aim to claim the Scottish Cup this weekend.

However, with Enrique, described as "perfect" by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, having experience managing Barcelona and the Spanish national team, it’s no wonder he is considered the most desirable target of the three at the time of writing.