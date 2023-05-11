Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier may still have a role to play at the club after talks about a new contract have begun at Hotspur Way, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is looking for a successor to Antonio Conte, who was relieved of his duties as head coach in March.

Tottenham Hotspur news – Eric Dier

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are looking to finalise a new three-year contract for Dier at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The 29-year-old’s deal expires in the summer of 2024, but the Lilywhites are keen to extend this until the summer of 2026, having recently opened talks with the centre-back.

And the same publication reports that Spurs want to tie up a new deal, irrespective of the long-term vision of their next manager.

The long-serving Tottenham man has played in both midfield and the heart of defence during his time with the north London outfit, with his versatility proving an asset for several managers over the years.

However, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor told GIVEMESPORT in February that Dier, among some of the club’s other players, was “nowhere near the required level” to match what Conte was trying to achieve.

And having been dropped by interim head coach Ryan Mason for last weekend’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace, Jones has suggested that this isn’t the first time Spurs have looked stronger without Dier.

What has Jones said about Tottenham and Dier?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I don't think it's the first time that Tottenham have looked stronger without Dier.

“He’s not had his most consistent season by any means.

“But there's also talk about him extending his stay at the club. So, I still think there's a role for him to play.”

How does Dier’s salary compare to others at Tottenham?

Earning a weekly wage of £85,000, Dier is in the mid-range of salaries in the Tottenham squad, but you’d imagine his next contract would get him over the £100,000 per-week mark.

Surprisingly, the 49-cap England star earns more than former Juventus star Rodrigo Bentancur, who picks up £75,000 per-week.

However, the experienced defender earns less than the club’s biggest stars in Harry Kane (£200,000 per-week), Heung-min Son (£192,000 per-week), and Cristian Romero (£165,000 per-week), signalling that he could be in line for a substantial pay rise in the next few weeks.

Tottenham’s next manager could have his hands tied on Dier’s future if the Cheltenham-born star commits to a new deal over the next few weeks.

But that won’t be a worry for the centre-back, who will hope to nail down his starting spot under the new head coach whenever they may be appointed.