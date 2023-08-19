Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Eric Dier’s days could be “becoming numbered” at Hotspur Way, as journalist Dean Jones provides a further transfer update to GIVEMESPORT from north London.

Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou could be willing to let the defender leave the Lilywhites this summer.

Tottenham transfer news – Eric Dier

According to Football Insider, Tottenham could let Eric Dier leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium if the remainder of their transfer window goes to plan.

The 29-year-old has missed out on Postecoglou’s last two Premier League matchday squads.

Spurs have already welcomed Wolfsburg and Netherlands U21 centre-back Micky van de Ven to Hotspur Way this summer, pushing Dier further down the pecking order.

And it’s believed that the £85,000 per-week earner will only find his place in further jeopardy should Tottenham welcome more central defenders to north London.

It is already reported that Dier could seek a route out of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer, having less than 12 months remaining on his current deal.

Clubs have been alerted to the possibility of a cut-price move for the former England international, who was part of Gareth Southgate’s squad that travelled to the 2022 World Cup last winter.

Journalist Paul Brown has recently claimed to GIVEMESPORT that Dier’s position at Spurs is under threat, given that he is more suited to playing in a back three than a four.

Unfortunately for the experienced Spurs star, Postecoglou looks set to deploy a four-at-the-back system, putting Dier’s future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium under threat.

And Jones has indicated that Tottenham are still looking to make another centre-back and centre-midfield signing this summer, regardless of whether Dier remains at the club.

What has Jones said about Tottenham and Dier?

Asked about Dier’s future at Tottenham, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “It’s a strange one. Dier is part of the furniture at Tottenham, and it will look like a strange place without him as part of the setup. So, it will be interesting to see if he does move on.

“What we do know is that Tottenham are still looking to make additions right through the team. And that's whether or not Dier is there. A centre-back and a centre-midfielder will be among the signings.

“I guess you could say that reflects slightly on Dier’s status in the squad. So maybe if we were to read into that, I would say that perhaps Dier’s days are becoming numbered.”

Read More: The Latest Transfer News, Rumours, Gossip And Done Deals This Transfer Window

What next for Tottenham this summer?

It’s already been a busy summer at Tottenham, who have welcomed no fewer than eight new faces in north London this summer.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Spurs are aiming to negotiate a fair price with Gent for the services of Gift Orban, who could act as a long-term replacement for the recently departed Harry Kane.

Jones has also recently told GMS that a move for Orban is still alive and that he expects Tottenham to make three more signings, including the Nigerian star.

Therefore, it promises to be an intriguing remaining few weeks of the market at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Postecoglou aims to lead the side back into the European places come the end of the season.