Highlights Tottenham Hotspur could consider signing a Premier League star in 2024

He has been highly praised and other clubs, such as Manchester United and Chelsea, are interested in him.

Tottenham's need for a new striker is evident, and the young international could be a suitable option for the team given his potential and playing style.

Tottenham Hotspur “would be silly” not to consider a move for Brighton & Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson at Hotspur Way, as transfer insider Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with the latest on the club’s search for a centre-forward.

Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou could look to sign another number nine to his Lilywhites squad in 2024.

Tottenham transfer news – Evan Ferguson

According to GOAL, Brighton have slapped a £120m price tag on Ferguson as Tottenham eyed up the striker towards the end of the summer transfer window. Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy reports that the Seagulls believe they already have the next British transfer record brewing in the Republic of Ireland striker, who is a Premier League regular at 18. The teenager has enjoyed an exceptional start to the campaign, bagging in Brighton’s 4-1 victory over Luton Town before securing his first Premier League hat-trick in last weekend’s 3-1 home victory over Newcastle United.

Spurs are looking to sign a long-term replacement for record goalscorer Harry Kane, who departed for Bayern Munich in a deal that could eventually reach £100m. Postecoglou has used Richarlison and Son Heung-min in the centre-forward role following the England captain’s departure, to varying degrees of success.

The Brazilian is yet to find the back of the net this term, whilst Son bagged a hat-trick in last weekend’s comfortable 5-2 victory at Burnley. However, Tottenham could be one of several clubs interested in securing the long-term future of Ferguson, dubbed “incredibly prolific” by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

What has Jones said about Tottenham and Ferguson?

Jones claims that Tottenham will sign a new striker in 2024 and believes Ferguson “has to be on the radar.” The transfer insider told GIVEMESPORT:

“I don't know what they will look for in a Kane replacement, but they would be silly not to be looking at Ferguson right now. I know Manchester United have had an eye on Ferguson. I'm sure Chelsea will, too, given their recruitment policy. But Tottenham have to as well. They're going to have to sign another striker eventually. Son is good for now. With Richarlison, everything’s up in the air. They will sign a new striker once we get to 2024, and Ferguson has to be on the radar.”

Would Ferguson become an immediate starter for Tottenham?

Whilst Tottenham have started the Premier League season positively, acquiring ten points from a possible 12, there is no doubt they will feel the loss of Kane throughout the season. England’s record goalscorer hit the back of the net 280 times and registered 64 assists in 435 appearances for Spurs, proving that his reliable source of goals must be replaced in the upcoming transfer windows.

Son’s hat-trick last weekend took his Tottenham tally up to 148 goals in 377 outings, but the South Korean international’s advancing years could restrict his output in the coming months. And with the 31-year-old capable of playing off the left-wing, Postecoglou could easily find a slot in his side for Ferguson, whose figure is ideally built for the role of a Premier League centre-forward.

However, the six-cap Republic of Ireland international hasn’t established himself as a regular starter at the Amex Stadium under Roberto De Zerbi yet, having only started the last two Premier League fixtures. The Bettystown-born starlet hopes to prove himself as a top-flight regular and in the Europa League this season, potentially setting himself up for a massive transfer next summer.

Ferguson compared to Tottenham's striker options in 2023/24 Evan Ferguson Son Heung-min Richarlison Appearances 4 5 5 Goals 4 3 1 Assists 0 0 0 Yellow cards 0 0 0 All stats according to Transfermarkt

Will Tottenham sign a striker in January?

Tottenham are in the market for a striker in 2024, but whether they can raise the funds to bring in a top-class addition during the January transfer window is another question. Much of Spurs’ winter window business depends on the club’s Premier League standing in four months, with Postecoglou in the privileged position of not having to contend with European football this season.

However, if the Lilywhites suffer a drop-off in form between now and January, chairman Daniel Levy could be convinced to make a splash in the transfer market, providing Postecoglou with the best chance of a top-four finish this term.

According to 90min, Gent’s Gift Orban and Lille’s Jonathan David were just two names on Tottenham’s striker shortlist this summer. The Lilywhites failed to sign a centre-forward before the transfer window’s closure, hinting that unless they’ve had a sudden change of heart, the club are still in the market for a number nine addition.

However, a move for Ferguson would be bold, given the £120m price tag that Brighton have slapped on him, and it would be fascinating to see if Levy could reduce the Seagulls’ firm stance on their teenage sensation.