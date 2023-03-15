Tottenham Hotspur have been the “architects of their own downfall” on occasions over the years, including their FA Cup fifth-round defeat at Sheffield United earlier this month, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT.

Antonio Conte’s side will go another season without winning a trophy, having also been dumped out of the Champions League.

Tottenham are on course to finish in the top four in the Premier League and secure qualification for next season’s Champions League for the second consecutive campaign, following last weekend’s 3-1 home victory over Nottingham Forest.

However, having been knocked out of the FA Cup and Champions League by Sheffield United and AC Milan respectively in recent weeks, the Lilywhites are now set to go 15 years without winning a major trophy.

Bridge has also told GIVEMESPORT that Conte is unlikely to be sacked mid-season, unless the side endure a poor run of results, but does believe that the FA Cup defeat represents a missed opportunity.

What has Bridge said about Tottenham?

Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: “Spurs missed a real opportunity going out of the FA Cup. It’s affected the fans and even last Saturday, you could feel it against Forest.

“It’s not about Tottenham not winning a trophy for 15 years. In terms of other clubs, Newcastle haven’t won anything for 50-odd years, West Ham for 50 years and Villa for 40 years. It's not that easy just to go and win a trophy. But Spurs are the architects of their own downfall at times.

“In FA Cup semis under Pochettino, they played Michel Vorm instead of Lloris. In the Champions League final, they didn't turn up. Against Sheffield United, they put Kane on the bench. Why?

“In Conte’s programme notes he apologised for going out of the FA Cup. You look at the FA Cup this year, you've only got City and United out of the big six left. Both teams have probably got one eye on other things.

“Spurs would have had Blackburn at home in the quarter-final, which would have been televised, and the atmosphere would have been really good. They’ve just missed a real opportunity there.

“I'm not saying Spurs would have gone on to have won it, not at all. They probably would have lost in the semi-final knowing Spurs, but I just felt like they threw it away.”

What next for Tottenham?

With full attentions now turned to Premier League football, Spurs will be aiming to earn a second consecutive victory when they visit relegation-threatened Southampton this weekend.

Spurs currently sit four points ahead of fifth-placed Newcastle United, but crucially the Tyneside outfit have played two fewer fixtures than the Lilywhites, indicating that qualification for the Champions League is not necessarily in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium outfit’s hands.

And with Conte looking set to leave north London at the end of the campaign, the Italian head coach will be hoping to depart on a high by securing their place in Europe’s premier club competition next season.

But the Tottenham faithful will no doubt be rueing the 53-year-old’s team selection in that FA Cup tie at Bramall Lane, as Spurs’ barren run without a trophy extends by another year.