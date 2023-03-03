Tottenham Hotspur have missed a huge opportunity for silverware after a 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United knocked them out of the FA Cup.

Tottenham Hotspur’s FA Cup defeat at the hands of Sheffield United on Wednesday evening was a “missed opportunity” at Hotspur Way, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GiveMeSport.

Antonio Conte’s side missed out on a spot in the quarter-finals after suffering a 1-0 defeat at Bramall Lane.

After rotating their side from last Sunday’s 2-0 victory over Chelsea, Tottenham have been left reeling after a shock defeat at the hands of Championship outfit Sheffield United, which leaves them fighting for the Champions League as their only chance at a trophy this term.

Iliman Ndiaye’s 79th-minute strike was enough to dump Spurs out of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Lilywhites assistant Cristian Stellini showing his remorse regarding the defeat after the game, stating (via The Mirror): “I can only apologise to the fans for our performance and they deserve much more than this.”

The shock result comes as rumours circulate over potential funding in the north London outfit, with CBS reporter Ben Jacobs telling GiveMeSport that chairman Daniel Levy has held “exploratory talks” with Qatar Sports Investment about additional funding.

But Taylor believes the scale of the opportunity missed by Tottenham following Wednesday evening’s cup elimination “can’t even be put into words.”

What has Taylor said about Tottenham?

Taylor told GiveMeSport: “You can't even put into words how much of a missed opportunity that is.

“I’m not even a Tottenham fan, but I feel like the frustrating thing from a Spurs perspective is why are they not giving it their all and why are they not going full strength?

“At the moment, they're in the pole position for fourth place.

“I know they've got a big Champions League game in midweek but not playing Kane to me is complacency.”

What next for Tottenham?

With attentions turning back to Premier League football, Tottenham will hope to get back to winning ways when they visit Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Saturday afternoon, with a victory set to strengthen their hold on the final Champions League qualification spot for next season.

The Lilywhites are then set for a huge Champions League last-16 second-leg tie with Serie A champions AC Milan next Wednesday, as the Lilywhites look to turn around a 1-0 deficit at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

However, having not won a major trophy since 2008’s League Cup triumph, the Spurs faithful will no doubt be extremely frustrated that they have yet again passed up the club’s best chance of silverware and will now be turning their attentions to an unlikely run in Europe’s premier cup competition.

But Conte’s men will have to put a disappointing midweek to one side as they look to earn their third successive Premier League victory in the West Midlands this weekend.