Chelsea may be forced to sell Gallagher due to his contract situation, with only 18 months remaining on his current deal, meaning there is hope for Spurs to secure a move.

Gallagher has established himself as a regular at Stamford Bridge during the 2023/24 season.

Tottenham Hotspur will need to present a “very, very big package” to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher during the winter window, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively provides GIVEMESPORT with an update from Hotspur Way.

Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou could look to bolster his options in the middle of the park after a mixed start to the 2023/24 Premier League campaign.

The Lilywhites will aim to secure qualification to the 2024/25 Champions League and have already turned to the winter market to add to their squad to give them the best chance of achieving this feat. Gallagher has established himself as a regular at Chelsea, having struggled to get into the side under various head coaches during the 2022/23 season.

Tottenham’s long-standing interest in Gallagher

Tottenham have been admirers from afar in Gallagher for several months, initially making a play for the midfielder towards the end of the 2023 summer transfer window.

According to Sky Sports, Spurs had a deal in place to enable the 23-year-old to switch to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last year but could not acquire his signature after Chelsea’s reluctance to sell. Gallagher has continued to become a regular presence in the middle of the park for Mauricio Pochettino’s Blues outfit, even being handed the captain’s armband on several occasions.

However, the England international’s situation at Stamford Bridge is complicated by his contract dilemma. Gallagher has just 18 months remaining on his current deal, and a lack of fresh terms could force Chelsea into a sale in the coming weeks to avoid losing out on any monetary value over the following two transfer windows.

The Mirror reports that Gallagher is set to remain at Chelsea during the winter transfer window despite interest from Tottenham. Pochettino’s side are still willing to listen to offers for the midfielder and value him at £60m, though would be made to consider an offer of £50m or more. However, Spurs are unlikely to match that figure, given their £25.9m outlay on signing Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin, on top of the loan signing of RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner.

Romano has claimed to GIVEMESPORT (10th January) that Tottenham like Gallagher but is unaware of any direct negotiations between Chelsea and the Lilywhites over the potential signing of the midfielder. Therefore, Tottenham may have to bide their time in their interest in Gallagher and could potentially consider a summer swoop instead.

Conor Gallagher - FBref stats compared to midfielders across Europe Statistic Per 90 Percentile Progressive carries 2.20 81 Successful take-ons 1.26 81 Touches (attacking penalty area) 2.59 88 Tackles 2.66 83 Blocks 2.07 98 All statistics according to FBref, correct as of 11-01-24

Fabrizio Romano - The Gallagher situation is currently ‘very quiet’

Romano has suggested that the only way for Tottenham to sign Gallagher is to bid more than the reported €30m (£26m) and €40m (£34m) offers that are currently being rumoured. However, the Italian journalist has revealed that we are not currently “at that level of negotiation.” Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“At the moment, the situation is very quiet. Gallagher is an important player for Pochettino. So, I think the only way [for Tottenham to sign him] is to put a significant amount of money on the table, not €30m or €40m, as we’ve seen from the rumours in recent weeks. It has to be a very, very big package. At the moment, we are not at that level of negotiation. The situation is still quiet. The appreciation is still there, but the situation is still quiet.”

Tottenham transfer news, as Gallagher saga drags on

Unsurprisingly, rumours of a Gallagher move to Tottenham have yet to go away as Spurs consider scouring the market during the winter transfer window.

According to The Independent, the Lilywhites still want to secure a midfielder in the break between their Premier League clash with Manchester United on 14th January and their FA Cup Fourth Round tie with Manchester City on the weekend commencing 27th January. Gallagher has been identified as the player who best fits the profile of a running midfielder who can alternate with James Maddison if required. However, a deal will prove difficult with the player establishing himself as one of Pochettino’s key players at Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Tottenham defender Eric Dier has joined Bayern Munich on an initial loan until the end of the season after the Bundesliga giants missed out on the signing of Dragusin to Spurs. Thomas Tuchel wanted to sign the out-of-favour 29-year-old during the winter window as he offers good cover for both centre-back and defensive midfield positions.

Dier had been frozen out of the squad by Postecoglou, who has opted to select Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Ben Davies, Emerson Royal and Ashley Phillips in centre-back positions ahead of the former England international. The former Sporting CP man’s future sale could end a ten year career in north London.