Highlights Tottenham Hotspur's imminent signing Timo Werner is eager to return to the Premier League and prove himself after a disappointing spell at Chelsea.

Spurs look to have secured a loan deal for Werner, and will have the option to buy him permanently for a fee of €17m (close to £15m).

Ange Postecoglou's side have also been in talks with Genoa over the potential signing of centre-back Radu Dragusin, while Juventus have backed out of a deal for Lilywhites midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Tottenham Hotspur’s prospective loan signing Timo Werner “can’t wait” to return to the Premier League, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provides GIVEMESPORT with an exclusive update from Hotspur Way.

Head coach Ange Postecoglou requires another attacking option in his squad, following the sale of Harry Kane during the 2023 summer transfer window and Son Heung-min’s absence whilst he participates in the Asia Cup with South Korea.

Werner is most well known in England for his unsuccessful spell at Chelsea between 2020 and 2022, though he did secure a Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup title during his time at Stamford Bridge. The centre-forward is set to return to the Premier League on loan from RB Leipzig, with Spurs interested in signing the ex-Blues star for the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign.

Werner out to prove himself at Tottenham

Much was made of Werner’s initial move to the Premier League when Chelsea splashed out the cash to secure his signature in June 2020. The Blues agreed to pay £45m to trigger the forward’s release clause from RB Leipzig, who had scored 95 goals and registered 40 assists in 159 appearances for the German outfit before switching to the English capital.

However, Werner, described as "lightning-quick" by Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson, could never replicate his top form in the Bundesliga in the Premier League, bagging just ten goals in 56 appearances across his two seasons at the club. The 57-cap Germany international did enjoy glory on the continent and global stage whilst playing for Chelsea, winning the club’s second Champions League title and being part of the side’s first Club World Cup success.

But Werner never seemed to adapt to Premier League football, and returning to more familiar surroundings appeared to be on the cards. Therefore, it was no surprise when Werner re-signed for RB Leipzig during the 2022 summer transfer window, in a deal worth £25.3m.

However, the 27-year-old’s Premier League career has been given new life, with Tottenham willing to take the centre-forward on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season. Werner will likely be given plenty of opportunities and compete with Richarlison to be Postecoglou’s recognised first-choice centre-forward, along with Son Heung-min.

Tottenham can also buy the attacker, who earns £165,000-a-week at Leipzig according to Capology, for €17m (close to £15m), should they decide to make the move permanent. Romano has already told GIVEMESPORT (8th January) that Werner’s move to Spurs is a ‘done deal’, meaning that the club and player can begin preparing for a critical second half of the campaign.

Timo Werner - Premier League stats Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards 2020-21 (Chelsea) 35 6 12 2 2021-22 (Chelsea) 21 4 1 1 Totals 56 10 13 3 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Fabrizio Romano: Werner raring to return to the Premier League

Romano has revealed that Werner and Postecoglou have already had a “super positive” conversation and that the former “can’t wait” to return to the Premier League. The Italian journalist has also described the deal as “important” for Tottenham, who wanted to make signings early in the winter window. Speaking about Spurs’ imminent capture of Werner, Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“It's important for Tottenham because Postecoglou wanted signings as soon as possible. He had a direct conversation with Werner. It was a super positive one on both sides. So, they are very happy with this deal. They believe this was needed, and Werner can't wait to return to the Premier League and have a new opportunity.”

Postecoglou will be delighted with how active Tottenham have been in the market during the early stages of the 2024 winter transfer window and will hope it continues into the coming weeks.

Romano has revealed that Spurs are locked in talks with Genoa over the potential signing of centre-back Radu Dragusin. The Lilywhites made an initial fixed €25m (£21m) offer, which includes €5m (£4m) in add-ons, alongside the services of right-back Djed Spence on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Dragusin’s signing could push through the sale of defender Eric Dier, who has reportedly agreed terms with Bayern Munich on a contract until the summer of 2025. The Bundesliga champions would pay less than €5m (£4m) for the 29-year-old’s signature, who is out of contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in six months.

Meanwhile, The Sun claims that Juventus have pulled out of the race to sign Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. Bianconeri director Cristiano Guintoli has revealed that deals to sign the Denmark international or Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips didn’t make financial sense:

“We don’t see any opportunity from a technical or financial point of view. We look for correct opportunities and can’t see any now.”

Tottenham return to Premier League action when they travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United on 14th January.