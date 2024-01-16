Highlights Tottenham Hotspur may need to find an alternative transfer target to Conor Gallagher due to Chelsea's reluctance to sell to the Hotspur Way outfit.

Spurs are reportedly preparing a bid for Joao Gomes from Wolverhampton Wanderers and have been linked with a loan move for Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano believes that the Lilywhites could wait for a domino effect in the transfer market to find a younger midfielder signing that fits their budget.

Tottenham Hotspur could look to sign a younger alternative to Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively provides GIVEMESPORT with his thoughts on further potential business at Hotspur Way.

Spurs have already made a splash in the 2024 winter window and have been linked with a move for the Blues star in the remaining weeks of the market.

Ange Postecoglou has enjoyed a positive start to the 2023/24 Premier League season, owing to his exciting brand of football and his backing in both the summer and winter windows across the campaign. However, Tottenham will have their work cut out to make further additions, given the reluctance of sides across Europe to let their top players leave in January.

Tottenham may have to look for Gallagher alternative

Tottenham have been credited with an interest in Chelsea midfielder Gallagher since the end of the 2023 summer transfer window. Sky Sports claimed in December 2023 that Spurs were still interested in signing the 23-year-old, having had the principles of a deal in place for his arrival at the back end of the summer market before the Blues pulled the plug on a transfer.

However, according to a report from The Sun on 12th January, Tottenham may have to wait until the summer to make another play for Gallagher. Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has made it clear to the west London outfit’s hierarchy that selling the England international would be a mistake, potentially putting a move on ice for now. Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has recently told GIVEMESPORT (15th January) that Gallagher’s sale to Tottenham would cause uproar at Chelsea, which could be a factor in a deal being put on the backburners.

Having already signed Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin during the winter market, Spurs are looking for another midfielder. According to Gavea News, Tottenham are ‘preparing a substantial proposal’ for Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Joao Gomes. The Lilywhites are reportedly set to bid £30m for the Brazilian, whose contract at Molineux runs until the summer of 2028.

Meanwhile, The Northern Echo claims that Tottenham are prepared to rival Newcastle United in the race to sign Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season. The Sky Blues are demanding a £7m loan fee for the 28-year-old’s services, who is desperate to get minutes under his belt ahead of EURO 2024, where he hopes to be selected for Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

Conor Gallagher - FBref stats compared to midfielders across Europe Statistic Per 90 Percentile Progressive carries 2.12 78 Successful take-ons 1.14 72 Touches (attacking penalty area) 2.64 89 Tackles 2.57 81 Blocks 1.95 96 All statistics according to FBref, correct as of 16-01-24

Fabrizio Romano - Tottenham could wait for a European domino effect

Romano thinks Tottenham will look at alternatives to Gallagher but is unsure if signing Gomes or Phillips could happen. The Italian journalist hints that Spurs could wait for a domino effect to identify a midfielder signing. Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think they can look at alternatives to Gallagher, but I'm unsure if it will be one of them [Gomes or Phillips]. Maybe a young player in that position could be a solution for Tottenham. But they're not desperate for that, so I think it's not imminent. “They will take some time; they needed a defender and a striker, and now they will wait a bit for the market for the domino effect on midfielders around Europe to see if there will be some opportunity, probably with a good formula and not spending a crazy amount of money on the midfielder. I think this could be the strategy at Tottenham rather than going big on a super important midfielder like Gallagher.”

Having already made two significant additions during the winter window, Tottenham’s main focus in the remaining weeks could be getting bodies out of the door. According to Estadio Deportivo, Bryan Gil has made it abundantly clear to Spurs chairman Daniel Levy that he would like a permanent buy option inserted into a contract if he leaves the club on loan again this month.

Prospects of the 22-year-old securing a regular place in Postecoglou’s side took a hit earlier this month when the Lilywhites confirmed the loan arrival of RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner. The report claims there is plenty of interest in Gil’s services from abroad, with Real Sociedad, Sevilla, Fiorentina and Feyenoord all monitoring his situation.

Tottenham return to action on 26th January when they welcome Manchester City to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in an FA Cup Fourth Round tie. Spurs then switch their attentions to the Premier League, as they host London rivals Brentford on 31st January, hoping to end the month on a positive note.