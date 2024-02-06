Highlights Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison has been instrumental for Ange Postecoglou's side during the 2023/24 season, proving his worth after a slow start to life at Hotspur Way.

Richarlison has helped Spurs fill the void left by the departure of Son Heung-min to the Asia Cup, who is representing South Korea.

Journalist Paul Brown believes that Richarlison brings something unique to the Lilywhites squad.

Tottenham Hotspur fans may not realise how good Richarlison can be at Hotspur Way, as journalist Paul Brown reveals that head coach Ange Postecoglou has always had faith in the centre-forward.

Spurs have enjoyed a productive 2023/24 season both on and off the pitch and hope to cement a solid campaign by achieving qualification for the Champions League at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Richarlison has taken his opportunity in the centre-forward role after struggling to hit the ground running in his first 18 months in north London. However, the Lilywhites No. 9 has been given a new lease of life under Postecoglou and is looking to continue his impressive form until the end of the season.

Tottenham starting to see the best of Richarlison after a disappointing start

Tottenham confirmed the signing of Richarlison from Everton in a £60m deal in July 2022. The 26-year-old had been instrumental in keeping the Toffees in the Premier League but had to leave Goodison Park, with the club’s finances taking a hit following reckless spending and building a new stadium.

Richarlison had been signed to complement Harry Kane in then-Tottenham manager Antonio Conte’s attack. However, the 48-cap Brazil international couldn’t hit the ground running during the 2022/23 season and scored just three goals in 35 appearances in all competitions.

During the 2023 summer transfer window, Tottenham sold talisman Kane to Bayern Munich, leaving Richarlison as one of the side’s only valid options in the No. 9 role. Transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT in December 2023 that the South American could have been on his ‘last chance’ at Tottenham following reported interest from Saudi Arabia. But the appointment of Postecoglou has helped Richarlison shake off his first-season woes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, seeing him become an integral part of the Australian head coach’s side.

The ex-Watford star’s importance has grown since the turn of 2024, with captain Son Heung-min departing to represent South Korea in the Asia Cup in Qatar. The 31-year-old has yet to return from the continental competition, meaning Richarlison could have the responsibility of leading the line until the middle of February.

In Tottenham’s most recent fixture, Richarlison bagged a stunning brace at the hands of his former club, Everton, helping Spurs secure a 2-2 draw at Goodison Park. The centre-forward’s impressive display has earned plaudits from fans and players alike, as the Spurs man finally starts to make an impression upon his arrival in north London.

Richarlison vs Son Heung-min - 2023/24 Premier League stats Richarlison Son Heung-min Appearances 15(5) 20 Minutes 1191 1699 Goals 10 12 Assists 3 5 Shots per game 2.5 2.6 Key passes per game 0.6 1.8 Dribbles per game 0.4 1.1 Fouled per game 1.1 1.1 Overall rating 6.96 7.40 Stats according to WhoScored, correct as 06-02-24

Paul Brown - Richarlison gives Tottenham something ‘nobody else’ can

Brown has hinted that Postecoglou may always have had faith in Richarlison to perform when handed the opportunity at Tottenham. The journalist also claims that the striker gives them something nobody else in their squad can. Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

“Postecoglou has always had faith in Richarlison to play the No. 9 role when required. It didn't start very well for him at the beginning of the 2023/24 season, but he's picked up form. I was sure he would, and I think he's a great player. Spurs fans may not realise just what a talent they've got there, but I think they will see that over the next few weeks. He gives them something nobody else in their squad has.”

Tottenham enjoyed a productive 2024 winter transfer window and are unlikely to have any regrets about their business over January. Spurs acquired the loan signature of RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner and the permanent arrival of Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin. The Lilywhites’ main priority this summer could be battling to keep suitors away from Postecoglou, who has impressed in his first season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

According to a report from The Times, the Australian head coach could be attracted to the Liverpool post when it becomes available. Jurgen Klopp has confirmed he will be leaving Anfield following the conclusion of the 2023/24 season, with the Reds’ search for a successor already underway.

However, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT (4th February) that Tottenham are unlikely to have any concerns over Postecoglou leaving north London. He also states that the 58-year-old appears to be enjoying his role at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham return to Premier League action on 10th February when they host Brighton & Hove Albion. Postecoglou’s side remain at home the following weekend, when Gary O’Neil’s Wolverhampton Wanderers arrive at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 17th February, as Spurs look to end the month on a high.