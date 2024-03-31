Highlights Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's future is "very uncertain", according to Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge.

The 28-year-old could have left Hotspur Way for Atletico Madrid or Fulham during the 2023 summer transfer window.

Hojbjerg has reportedly hired a new agent to push through a move away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs are looking to ensure their place in next season’s Champions League by finishing in the top four of the Premier League after missing out on European football entirely last term.

The Lilywhites, managed by Ange Postecoglou, are enjoying a positive 2023/24 season under their new head coach, who hopes he will be backed again during the 2024 summer transfer window. Hojbjerg has played a bit-part role at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this season and could be set for a departure.

Hojbjerg’s time on the Tottenham fringes

Following Ange Postecoglou’s appointment from Celtic during the summer of 2023, the feel-good factor has returned to Tottenham, following the negativity created by the management of Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo, and Antonio Conte. Spurs are fighting to secure a place in the Premier League’s top four, which would guarantee a spot in next season’s Champions League.

An attack-minded brand of front-foot football has helped Spurs on their way, and Postecoglou has received plaudits from fans and pundits alike for his style and personable attitude. However, not everyone has benefitted from the Australian’s hire at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, a regular under the three previous head coaches, has been downgraded to a bit-part player. When fit, Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr were generally the preferred midfield pairing early in the season. Rodrigo Bentancur and Oliver Skipp are also ahead of him in the pecking order. Tottenham have already begun searching for a replacement for the 28-year-old in anticipation of his departure during the summer transfer window.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hojbjerg has played just 39% of available Premier League minutes across the 2023/24 season.

According to reports in Italy (via TEAMtalk), Hojbjerg has hired a new agent to push a move over the line and is now represented by Luca Puccinelli from USG Italy. The same report claims that Atletico Madrid could ‘still be working on the signing’ of the Denmark international after the Spanish giants made a play for his signature late in the 2023 summer transfer window.

Tottenham value Hojbjerg at between £15m and £20m, which they will use to increase competition for Bissouma, Sarr, Bentancur, and Skipp. In February, journalist Paul Brown told GIVEMESPORT that Hojbjerg is ‘almost certain’ to leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer, having been available for the right price over the last few months.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - season-by season Premier League stats Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 2016-17 (Southampton) 22 0 0 2 1 2017-18 (Southampton) 23 0 0 6 0 2018-19 (Southampton) 31 4 4 2 1 2019-20 (Southampton) 33 0 1 2 0 2020-21 (Tottenham) 38 2 4 9 0 2021-22 (Tottenham) 36 2 2 3 0 2022-23 (Tottenham) 35 4 5 5 0 2023-24 (Tottenham) 28 0 0 4 0 Total 241 12 16 42 1

Michael Bridge - Hojbjerg could look to move on this summer

Bridge admits that the futures of both Hojbjerg and Giovani Lo Celso at Tottenham are “very uncertain” after the former had a “potential opportunity” to move on last summer. However, the Sky Sports reporter feels that the upcoming market will be when Hojbjerg looks to secure a deal away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Bridge told GIVEMESPORT:

“Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Giovani Lo Celso’s futures are very uncertain, so I can see movement in the midfield area. Last summer, there was a potential opportunity for Hojbjerg to move on. He had some interest from Italy, and then there was a bit of interest on Deadline Day, including enquiries from Atletico and Fulham. He turned both down. In the winter, there was a little bit of interest from Italy again. But I'd imagine this is the summer where he will look to move on.”

Tottenham ‘interested’ in signing Raphinha this summer

Chairman Daniel Levy will work with Postecoglou to determine how to bolster their squad during the 2024 summer transfer window. Tottenham’s opportunities in the market could largely depend on their ability to secure Champions League or Europa League football at Hotspur Way.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (27th March) that Spurs are ‘interested’ in signing Barcelona winger Raphinha this summer. However, Tottenham have a few players of similar ilk on their shortlist and could have placed the 27-year-old into contention out of hope rather than expectation.

Jones also hinted that if the Lilywhites were to utilise the La Liga market, they could be more inclined to move for Athletic Club winger Nico Williams. The Spain international is also on the list but may be a better fit for a fraction of the price.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, correct as of 31-03-24.