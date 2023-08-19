Tottenham Hotspur are considering moving for Gent’s Gift Orban to replace Harry Kane at Hotspur Way, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provides GIVEMESPORT with an exclusive lowdown on the club’s striker search.

Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou hopes to replace the ex-Lilywhites talisman, who has departed for Bayern Munich this summer.

Tottenham transfer news – Gift Orban

It’s been a tumultuous summer at Tottenham, who are adjusting to life without Kane for the first time since the homegrown striker’s breakthrough into the Spurs side in 2014.

With just one year remaining on his deal, the Lilywhites were always likely to accept an offer eventually during the transfer market, as the 30-year-old had no desire to extend his contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham’s record goalscorer joined Bayern Munich last week for an initial €100m (£86.4m), leaving Postecoglou with Richarlison as his most likely striker option in the early weeks of the Premier League season.

However, Spurs are keen to replace Kane with further centre-forward additions and are interested in Gent striker Orban, who could cost close to £26m.

According to 90min, Tottenham have held further talks over signing the 21-year-old and are also considering moving for Brighton & Hove Albion’s Evan Ferguson.

Orban enjoyed an exceptional campaign last term, hitting the back of the net 20 times and registering two assists in 22 appearances for Gent, providing a goal contribution at a rate of once per game.

Romano has also told GIVEMESPORT that Orban, who was “born to score” according to talent scout Jacek Kulig, is a player whom Tottenham have been monitoring for a long time, whilst confirming the forward is keen on a Premier League switch.

And the transfer insider claims that Tottenham have not placed an official bid for the young talent, but the club plan to sign “at least one player” in the centre-forward role.

What has Romano said about Tottenham and Orban?

Speaking about Tottenham’s interest in Orban, Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “While we're speaking, there has been no official bid from Tottenham to Gent. So, it's an idea, it’s a possibility, it’s an option, but it's not a concrete negotiation yet.

“So, let's wait and see if Tottenham will go for him or any other striker. But the expectation is that they will sign at least one player in that position.”

What next for Tottenham this summer?

After making eight signings this summer, Tottenham are not done yet and are eyeing up several moves before the window’s closure in two weeks.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham have previously checked out the possibility of signing Juventus and Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic but haven’t made any enquiry yet.

Meanwhile, journalist Paul Brown has suggested to GMS that Spurs’ potential addition of Brentford striker Ivan Toney could be exciting but has expressed concerns over whether the 27-year-old will return to football as the same player.

On outgoings, Brown has also told GIVEMESPORT that Eric Dier’s place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium could be at risk after failing to make a competitive appearance for Postecoglou’s outfit this season.