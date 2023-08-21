Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso “certainly doesn’t have a central role” at Hotspur Way, as Italian journalist Rudy Galetti provides GIVEMESPORT with an update on his future.

Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou has got off to an impressive start as the Lilywhites head coach and aims to build a squad in his own mould before the transfer window deadline in under two weeks.

Tottenham transfer news – Giovani Lo Celso

It hasn’t been easy for Lo Celso at Tottenham, who initially joined the north London outfit on a loan move from La Liga outfit Real Betis in the summer of 2019.

After making an impact under Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho, Spurs triggered their option to sign the midfielder permanently in the following January transfer window in a deal worth over £27m.

However, the 44-cap Argentina international struggled to nail down a place in the starting XI at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, eventually being loaned back to La Liga, signing for Unai Emery’s Villarreal outfit.

Having provided just five goal contributions in 29 appearances for the Yellow Submarine last term, Lo Celso has returned to Hotspur Way, hoping to make an impression in Postecoglou’s early weeks on the job.

But according to TuttoMercatoWeb, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy wants a permanent sale of Lo Celso, whose time in north London appears to be concluding.

The same outlet claims that Serie A champions Napoli are prioritising the midfielder as their prime target for the remainder of the transfer window.

Spurs will seek every penny they can out of Lo Celso’s services to fund further signings before the 1st September deadline.

Last month, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Lo Celso could be on the radar of Aston Villa, having worked under Emery during the pair’s time together at Villarreal.

And Galetti claims that Lo Celso doesn’t have a prominent role at Tottenham and could leave the club within the next two weeks, with Barcelona having an interest in the midfielder.

Giovani Lo Celso - Tottenham Stats Appearances 84 Goals 8 Assists 6 Yellow Cards 13 All stats via Transfermarkt

What has Galetti said about Tottenham and Lo Celso?

Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: “Lo Celso certainly doesn’t have a central role at Tottenham now. In the next two weeks, he could leave Spurs. Barcelona are following him with interest and are attentive to his situation.”

What next for Tottenham this summer?

Lo Celso’s sale is unlikely to be the only transfer business Tottenham aim to complete in the remaining two weeks of the window.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Spurs have begun to explore the potential of signing Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who could replace club-record goalscorer Harry Kane this summer.

Meanwhile, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano tells GMS that the Lilywhites could make at least one attacking addition before the transfer window’s closure.

And journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT that he believes Croatia winger Ivan Perisic’s future is secure at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Postecoglou finding value in keeping the experienced Croatia international around the club.

Therefore, it will be a fascinating two weeks of the transfer window for Postecoglou’s Tottenham outfit.