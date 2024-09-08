Key Takeaways Spurs have been blessed with some deadly finishers in their time.

Modern greats Jermain Defoe, Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane all feature.

Club legends Martin Chivers and Jimmy Greaves also place highly.

Many consider Tottenham Hotspur to be one of the most storied clubs in England. Synonymous with attacking and goal scoring prowess, the club has, over the years, attracted some of the finest attacking talent in European football. From legends such as Jimmy Greaves and Harry Kane to the likes of Heung-Min Son, all showcasing their deadly finishing while donning the famed Tottenham Crest.

It would likely be considered quite a task to ascertain who would be regarded as the club's best finishers, especially with the club having such a plethora of attacking talent over its 142-year history. With that in mind, here are the 11 greatest finishers to pull on the famous Spurs jersey.

11 Teddy Sheringham

Career Span: 1983-2015

Teddy Sheringham shot to stardom upon his move to Tottenham Hotspur, having previously enjoyed a successful eight-year spell at Millwall and 12 months at Nottingham Forest, scoring 14 goals in 42 outings for the East Midlanders.

Sheringham went on to enjoy a wonderful five-year spell in North London, racking up 166 appearances and finding the back of the net on no less than 75 occasions. In 1997, he moved to Old Trafford but a return to Spurs in 2001 materialised for the fan favourite and he would represent the club a further 70 times, adding another 22 goals. Sheringham was not only a wonderful talent at club level, he was also a hugely important figure within the England camp, collecting 51 Caps and scoring on 11 occasions over nine years.

Teddy Sheringham's Club Statistics Appearances 755 Goals 288 Trophies 7

10 Alan Gilzean

Career Span: 1957-1975

Alan Gilzean forged a fierce reputation as a goalscorer during his seven years at Dundee, notching an incredible 169 times in only 190 appearances. Many sides took notice of the goal-getter and it was Tottenham that added him to their ranks in 1964, where he would enjoy a glittering 10-year career.

Having been the primary scorer of goals back in Scotland, Gilzean found himself playing alongside Jimmy Greaves. This brought a different side to Gilzean's game, seeing him use his game intelligence and creativity, forming a wonderful partnership, a partnership that came to be known as the "G-Men". Gilzean managed 22 appearances for Scotland, scoring 12 goals.

Alan Gilzean's Career Statistics Appearances 533 Goals 262 Trophies 6

9 Len Duquemin

Career Span - 1946-1962

Len Duquemin, also referred to as "The Duke", joined Tottenham in 1946, having made only one appearance for Colchester United. Tottenham was where he stayed for the next 11 years, becoming an integral part of the league-winning side of 1951. Duquemin was considered an incredibly hardworking and unselfish footballer, seeing him thrive in the 'kick and rush' style instilled by then-boss Arthur Rowe. The Duke's Tottenham career came to an end in 1957, when he decided to drop into non-league football, splitting four years between Bedford Town, Hastings United and Romford, Respectively, before finally retiring four years later.

Len Duquemin's Career Statistics Appearances 347 Goals 170 Trophies 1

8 Son Heung-min

Career Span: 2006-Present

South Korean superstar Son Heung-min has become a household name largely due to his exploits in both the Bundesliga and Premier League. It was 2008 when Heung-min made the brave decision to drop out of Dongbuk High School's football academy to pursue a move to the German outfit, Hamburger SV Youth Academy via the Korean FA Youth Project. In 2009, however, that Heung-min would formally join the Academy at Hamburger SV. The following year, his transition to first-team football took off. Son remained with Hamburger SV for three seasons, totalling 73 appearances and scoring on 20 occasions.

Interest was piqued in this exciting forward, and it was German giants, Bayer Leverkusen, that secured the Korean's signature. The next two years with Die Werkself firmly cemented Son's reputation as one of the Bundesliga's finest talents, becoming a fan-favourite en route to scoring 21 goals in 62 appearances.

Interest from further afield arrived, and in 2015, Tottenham agreed a deal to see the exciting forward move to London. Son's blend of speed, two-footed adaptability, ability to score goals and link-up play has seen him establish himself as one of the Premier League's Elite performers over the last nine years. Having thrived at club level, Son is an integral member of the South Korean National team, amassing 127 caps and 48 goals as of September 2024.

Heung-Min Son's Career Statistics Appearances 446 Goals 164 Trophies 1

7 George Hunt

Career Span: 1929-1948

Yorkshireman George Hunt joined Chesterfield in 1929 where he appeared 14 times and scored nine goals. 1930 saw the start of his most prolific spell as he signed for Tottenham Hotspur for a fee of £1,500 and went on to make 185 appearances and score a remarkable 125 goals. Whilst his figures were impressive, it was his style of play that truly took him to the hearts of the Spurs supporters.

Blessed with blistering pace and great work ethic, it took no time for the supporters to make him a firm favourite in the stands. 1937 saw Hunt sign for bitter rivals Arsenal, a move that would only last a season, a season that saw him play 18 times and score on three occasions before he then moved on to Bolton Wanderers, where he remained for eight years. His professional career would come to an end following two years with Sheffield Wednesday. Hunt did get a taste of international football. However, he only managed three appearances and one goal, that goal coming in a 2-1 defeat to Scotland.

George Hunt's Club Career Statistics Appearances 294 Goals 169 Trophies 2

6 Jermain Defoe

Career Span: 1999-2022

Former England International Jermain Defoe was a popular figure among fans wherever he played, having enjoyed a long career spanning 23 years. Defoe started to catch the eye with some impressive displays for Bournemouth, whilst on loan from West Ham, scoring 18 goals in 29 appearances. West Ham were quick to realise the talent on their hands and soon integrated the diminutive striker into their squad. He took little time to settle, and went on to score 29 times in 93 appearances for the Hammers.

Defoe's qualities were soon noted at various clubs in the Premier League, and it was Tottenham that secured his services for a deal worth up to £7million. It was here that he built his reputation within the Premier League, seeing 43 goals returned from 143 appearances. The summer arrival of Darren Bent in 2007 cast some doubts over Defoe's long-term future with the club and, sure enough, Defoe made a move to Portsmouth the following January.

The move would only last a season, but had a hugely successful return of 15 goals in 31 games. He would return to White Hart Lane, to pick up another 135 appearances and notching a further 47 times before moving on to Toronto FC. Defoe's intelligent movement, quick feet and eye for goal saw him receive international recognition too, earning 57 caps and scoring on 20 occasions.

Jermain Defoe's Career Statistics Appearances 624 Goals 227 Trophies 2

5 Cliff Jones

Career Span: 1952-1971

Winger Cliff Jones was famed for his fantastic pace and his ability to cut inside from wide positions. The Welshman began his career with Swansea City, where he wowed supporters with his blistering performances. Jones enjoyed a six-year spell with the club before Tottenham came knocking. Spurs signed the exciting winger in a then record deal worth £35,000.

There was no looking back for Jones, going on to represent the club 318 times and notching a fantastic 135 times. Such form was being recognised overseas, seeing Juventus offer an unprecedented £125,000 in 1962, which was swiftly rejected. 1968 saw Jones' time with Tottenham come to an end, with a move to Fulham being completed. He went on to make 25 appearances in two seasons, scoring two goals. Jones became a full international after making only 25 appearances for Swansea. He went on to achieve 59 caps for Wales, with a goal return of 16.

Cliff Jones' Career Statistics Appearances 511 Goals 184 Trophies 6

4 Martin Chivers

Career Span: 1962-1983

Martin Chivers or "Big Chiv" as he was also affectionately known, was a pacey and powerful striker who went on to become the star-man for Tottenham in the early 1970's. The Tottenham journey would come after an impressive spell with south coast outfit, Southampton, for whom he appeared 175 times with an impressive goal return of 96.

It was his move to north London that transformed the player, as he was about to begin a fantastic journey with his new club, a journey that saw the club win 2 League Cups and a UEFA Cup. Chivers was a huge reason for the club's success during the early '70's, cementing his name as one of the club's greats. Chivers was a Tottenham player for eight years, making 278 appearances and scoring 118 goals, before moving to Switzerland with Servette. Chivers was capped by England on 24 occasions and scored 13 goals for his country.

Martin Chivers' Club Statistics Appearances 546 Goals 255 Trophies 5

3 Bobby Smith

Career Span: 1950-1967

Bobby Smith was typically described as the classic old-fashioned centre forward. The striker made history with Spurs but it was with rivals Chelsea that he initially made his name. The striker spent five years with the Blues, a spell that saw him score 23 times in 74 appearances. Tottenham made their move in 1955, signing him in an £18,000 deal.

Smith became a huge figure in Spurs achieving a famous League and Cup double, scoring 33 goals in his 43 appearances across the season. Smith went on to have further success with Tottenham, retaining the FA Cup and then, in 1963, winning the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup. Smith represented England 15 times, scoring 13 goals.

Bobby Smith's Club Statistics Appearances 376 Goals 218 Trophies 7

2 Jimmy Greaves

Career Span: 1957-1980

Jimmy Greaves, considered by some to be the greatest ever English striker. Greaves was a classic goal-poacher with an exceptional first touch. He first made his name with Chelsea, appearing 157 times and scoring 124 goals in a four-year period. It was at Tottenham, though, that he really flourished and ensured he would forever be considered one of England's greatest ever finishers.

Greaves went on to make 321 appearances with a goal return of 220 in his nine-year stay. The World Cup winner would end his Tottenham affair with a move to West Ham in 1970, where he would remain for only one season, scoring 13 goals in 38 games. Jimmy Greaves' remarkable goal return was not exclusively reserved for domestic football, boasting 57 England Caps, scoring an impressive 44 times.

Jimmy Greaves' Club Statistics Appearances 617 Goals 402 Trophies 8

1 Harry Kane

Career Span: 2009-Present

Harry Kane is one of the greatest Premier League strikers of all time. Heralded as one of the best forwards of his generation, the England man currently plies his trade in the Bundesliga with German giants, Bayern Munich, following his transfer in 2023.

His story begins back in London, however, with a long and goal-laden journey with Tottenham, the club where he truly made his name.

Kane joined Watford following an unsuccessful trial with Tottenham and performed well, well enough to convince Spurs to bring him back into their youth set-up. Kane would enjoy many loan moves to clubs such as Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich City and Leicester City, respectively.

However, it was the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino that would change everything for the young hopeful. Pochettino soon made the young striker a regular feature in the starting eleven and the England man never looked back. Kane went on to appear for Tottenham 317 times, scoring a phenomenal 213 goals, making him the club's greatest goalscorer. Kane didn't only impress for his club, but he has seen 98 England caps return 66 goals.

Harry Kane's Club Statistics Appearances 407 Goals 264 Trophies 0

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and Wikipedia. Correct as of 04.09.2024