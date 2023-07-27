Tottenham Hotspur may need to prepare for another Bayern Munich offer for striker Harry Kane at Hotspur Way this summer, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has been bold in his stance over the centre-forward’s future as Ange Postecoglou prepares for his first season in charge at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham transfer news – Harry Kane

According to a report in the Evening Standard, Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel feels he has “nothing to hide” in the club’s interest in Kane.

Several board members from the Bundesliga champions have expressed their intentions of signing the England captain this summer.

The centre-forward’s £200,000 per-week contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium expires next year.

Chief executive Herbert Hainer has confirmed the club’s interest, whilst Uli Hoeness has claimed Kane has privately expressed his desire to join the German giants during the current transfer window.

When asked about the club’s interest in the Spurs star, who turns 30 this week, Tuchel was open about his desire to see the Three Lions’ all-time leading goalscorer in a red shirt in Bavaria.

"I have nothing to hide about Harry Kane. I am looking for a player because we have a lot of injured players, and we have a difficult situation,” said Tuchel.

Romano has also told GIVEMESPORT that he believes Kane, once dubbed “exceptional” by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, will be the subject of a fresh bid from Bayern Munich in the coming days.

And the Italian transfer guru expects a third offer to be closer to €100m (£86m) with add-ons included.

What has Romano said about Tottenham and Kane?

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “I expect the third one to be closer to the figure of €100m (£86m) with add-ons included. So, let's see when and how they will make this bid, whether it will be a direct verbal conversation or a traditional format with the official bids sent to the club.

“But for sure, Bayern want to have new conversations with Tottenham and want to try and try again. I would keep Paris Saint-Germain in the mix because PSG have a good relationship with Tottenham.

“So, for sure, they want to keep an eye on the situation, but they also know that Bayern are the favourites.”

What next for Tottenham this summer?

Whilst talk of Kane’s future dominates discussions at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, he is not the only subject of potential transfer business for the Lilywhites.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Colombian centre-back Davinson Sanchez is attracting plenty of interest at Hotspur Way after seeing a bid close to £13m from Spartak Moscow accepted for his services.

The same journalist has also suggested to GMS that Tottenham could prioritise the signing of Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo alongside Wolfsburg and Netherlands U21 star Micky Van de Ven.

And Taylor also claims that Spurs are more likely to sign Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz over north London rivals Arsenal, with Denmark international Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg linked with a move elsewhere.