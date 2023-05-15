Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks is in “flux” at Hotspur Way and would “100%” want to return to the club at the end of his loan spell at Sampdoria, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs’ new head coach will evaluate his squad during the summer transfer window, once chairman Daniel Levy has been able to identify a primary managerial target.

Tottenham transfer news – Harry Winks

According to a report in The Sun at the beginning of April, Winks will be looking for a new club in the upcoming market, with Sampdoria’s financial problems ruling out a permanent deal for the midfielder.

His loan terms with the Serie A outfit don’t include an obligation to buy, and the club’s relegation to Serie B makes the feasibility of a transfer an impossibility.

The 27-year-old will return to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the summer but could be on the move again during the transfer window.

The £91,000 per-week midfielder has just over a year remaining on his contract in north London, meaning Spurs could look to sell to receive a fee and boost their budget.

And Brown says that Winks is facing an “uphill battle” and has several players in front of him in a bid to become a regular in the middle of the park at Hotspur Way.

What has Brown said about Tottenham and Winks?

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “Winks is in flux. He has not been able to convince a series of managers now that he deserves a starting place.

“I'm 100% sure he wants to return and try to prove that to whoever comes in.

“But he's facing an uphill battle and has a lot of people in front of him at the moment who the club have invested more money in.

“So, it could be that we're seeing the end of Harry Winks at Spurs.”

What has a previous manager said about Winks?

Having given the academy product his debut in Tottenham colours, imminent Chelsea manager and former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino had been full of praise for the midfielder during his time in north London.

Following a 2-1 win at Fulham in January 2019, the Argentine head coach spoke glowingly about Winks: “He deserves the praise because the whole action is amazing,” said Pochettino (via Tottenham’s official club website).

“He recovered the ball like a full-back, we started to build from the back, and then he arrived for the cross from GK, which was fantastic - we have to praise him too.

“It’s amazing, amazing, because we were talking in the last few weeks that he had to score and to have more presence in the opposition’s box because he has the quality to do it. I’m so happy.”

Winks will be disappointed at how his Tottenham career has fizzled out since a promising beginning in the late 2010s.

And it now seems that the midfielder, valued at around £10m by Transfermarkt, will have to search for new pastures this summer.