Ange Postecoglou's Spurs side sit top of the Premier League after ten games of the campaign.

Romero has previously spoken of the positive atmosphere being created under the Australian head coach.

Tottenham Hotspur centre-backs Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero have provided the Hotspur Way outfit with a situation they didn’t expect, as journalist Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with his verdict on the duo’s partnership this season.

Ange Postecoglou has enjoyed a fantastic start to life as Spurs head coach, with his Lilywhites side being the early table-toppers in the Premier League.

Tottenham remain unbeaten in ten top-flight fixtures and have no European or Carabao Cup football to contend with as they aim to secure their place back in the Champions League next season. Postecoglou can take credit, having made several astute signings upon his arrival from Celtic before the summer transfer window.

Tottenham enjoying life under Postecoglou

Last week’s 2-1 victory at Crystal Palace ensured Tottenham would end October two points clear of Arsenal and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table. An own-goal from Joel Ward followed by Heung-min Son’s strike meant that Jordan Ayew’s late volley was in vain, as Spurs secured three points despite not firing on all cylinders at Selhurst Park.

Tottenham have been impressive all over the pitch, with Son and James Maddison proving a creative force in the final third, aided by the undoubted quality of Sweden international Dejan Kulusevski. But solid foundations at the back have given Spurs the best chance of securing as many points as possible in the season’s early stages, with Van de Ven and Romero proving a dominant force in defence.

Tottenham secured the signing of van de Ven from Wolfsburg in a deal worth £43m during the summer transfer market, as Postecoglou looked to bolster his backline. The Dutchman has formed an impressive partnership with vice-captain Romero, who has been handed the role following Son’s promotion to skipper, with Hugo Lloris frozen out and Harry Kane departed for Bayern Munich.

The World Cup winner, who signed at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium permanently for £47m in 2022, has demonstrated his ability to lead from the back and has recently spoken about life under Postecoglou. In an interview with Standard Sport in August, Romero said:

“He's putting together a great group and creating a really good atmosphere. It's only been two or three months, but all of the team are behind him. It's always positive to have a coach who wants to assume responsibility, and the club needed this new energy.”

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Romero’s upturn in form could have been following a shift in mentality after being handed the role of vice-captain.

Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven Premier League stats 23/24 Romero van de Ven Overall rating 7.33 6.88 Yellow cards 2 1 Passess per game 79.4 67.9 Pass success rate 95% 92.3% Long balls per game 2.1 1.6 Aerial duels won per game 2.3 1.3 Tackles per game 3.4 1.7 Intereceptions per game 1.4 0.4 Successful offsides per game 1.1 0.8 Clearances per game 4.1 3.1 Stats according to WhoScored

Jones believes that Tottenham have an argument to claim they have “the best defensive pairing” in the Premier League after conceding just nine goals in the top flight this term. The journalist also suggests that £57m duo Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma could form one of the league’s best midfield pairings. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think when you look at van de Ven and Romero, Tottenham already have an argument to say that they've got the best defensive pairing in the league. If Bentancur and Bissouma can keep going this season across the entire campaign, I think they can put up a fight and say they’ve got one of the best midfield partnerships around as well. This was a situation we didn't expect to see. Still, even if we throw Pape Matar Sarr into this conversation, the revival and the way that these guys have been able to progress under Postecoglou has been superb. The ceiling has just been lifted.”

Tottenham transfer news

Despite an impressive start to the season, Postecoglou may feel he is light on his centre-forward options following the departure of Kane to Bayern during the summer transfer window. According to Football Insider, Spurs and Fulham will battle it out to sign VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy in January.

The Guinea international has a release clause worth £15m and has been more prolific than Kane in the Bundesliga this term, bagging 14 goals and registering one assist. Guirassy is expected to travel to the African Cup of Nations with his country in the new year, potentially making a winter transfer less appealing to Premier League clubs.

Meanwhile, TvPlay has credited Tottenham and Arsenal with an interest in Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez. The 22-year-old Mexico international has hit top form for the Eredivisie giants this season and is expected to cost up to €50m (close to £44m) should he leave the Netherlands in 2024.

Therefore, Tottenham have several options heading into the transfer market in two months time.

