Tottenham Hotspur star Heung-min Son could be willing to commit his future to the club, as journalist Paul Brown provides GIVEMESPORT with an exciting update on the forward’s time at Hotspur Way.

Tottenham contract news – Heung-min Son

It’s been a summer of change at Tottenham, who have seen two of their longest-serving players’ time at the club effectively come to an end. Record goalscorer and England captain Harry Kane has been sold to Bayern Munich in a deal which could eventually reach £100m. The striker had less than a year left on his contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and with no agreement in sight, Spurs were left with no choice but to cash in on his services last month.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Hugo Lloris hasn’t yet left the club but isn’t part of Postecoglou’s plans, having also less than 12 months left to run on his contract. The stopper has been replaced between the sticks by Empoli number one Guglielmo Vicario, with the Frenchman yet to feature in the matchday squad ahead of the Italian or Fraser Forster. Journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham could terminate Lloris’ contract if they cannot find a new club for the one-time World Cup winner this month.

However, a long-serving player who could remain in north London for the foreseeable future is Son. The South Korea superstar has been named Tottenham captain, succeeding Lloris, having arrived at Hotspur Way from Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth £18m in the summer of 2015.

The £190,000 per-week earner has entered the final two years of his current deal with the Lilywhites but could be due a contract extension. Football.London journalist Alasdair Gold, speaking on his YouTube channel, has claimed that he would be “stunned” if Son wasn’t offered fresh terms soon.

"I would be stunned if we don’t see a new contract offered to Son [Heung-min], I would say probably quite shortly. “He’s only got a couple of years left, he is, like I say, a [CAA] Base player as well, so they’ll be looking after him. And he’s the captain of the club. I think that would be a great move, and, yes, he’s in his thirties, but I would say another year or two on the end of that. Why not? “[He’s a] terrific advert for the football club, the kind of person he is, the kind of player he is and just how just good a human being he is. I do think if you’re going to be really cynical, I’m sure Sonny brings in so much money for Spurs because of just the huge kind of reputation he has across the world but obviously of course across Asia. “I’m sure the money he brings in makes a new contract a no-brainer. Whether he wants to sign it is another thing. I think he’s very happy right now, and if you’re going to get him to commit, now is probably the time.”

Tottenham Hotspur all-time top goalscorers Player Goals Harry Kane 280 Jimmy Greaves 266 Bobby Smith 208 Martin Chivers 174 Cliff Jones 154 Teddy Sheringham 150 Heung-min Son 148 Robbie Keane 148 Jermain Defoe 143 George Hunt 138 Stats according to GOAL

What has Brown said about Tottenham and Son?

Brown believes that Son has taken being made captain “to heart” and can’t see a reason why he would walk away from the club. The journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think Son is more than happy at Spurs. He was made the captain, and he's really taken that to heart. I think he's incredibly well-respected around the club, not just in the dressing room but amongst the hierarchy and in the wider fan base. I think he knows that he's the main man there at the moment, and I don't see any reason why he would walk away from that. Spurs love him. He knows that, and I suspect he'll sign a new contract, and I think he’ll be there for some time yet.”

Does Son rank as a Tottenham legend?

If Son were to leave Tottenham now, it would be hard to argue against the forward being given legend status after his consistently high-level performances at Hotspur Way. The 31-year-old has hit the back of the net 148 goals and registered 80 assists in 377 appearances for the north London outfit, forming a memorable partnership with the departed Kane.

The Chuncheon-born star won the 2021/22 Premier League Golden Boot by bagging 23 goals in one season, sharing the award with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah. Son may have missed out on winning a major trophy during his time in north London, and winning a title as captain could elevate him to an all-time legendary status at Tottenham.