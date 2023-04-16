Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung-min Son has to rank in chairman Daniel Levy’s top three signings at Hotspur Way, journalist Pete O’Rourke has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 30-year-old has been a key player for several different Spurs managers over the past eight years.

Tottenham news – Heung-min Son

After netting in Tottenham’s 2-1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend, Son joined an exclusive club of players to have scored 100 Premier League goals.

The forward has provided a regular source of goals for Spurs since his £22m arrival from Bayer Leverkusen during the summer transfer window of 2015.

Son has found himself as a regular under Mauricio Pochettino, Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte during his time at both White Hart Lane and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and will surely be remembered fondly by the Lilywhites faithful.

Despite a dip in form this season, journalist Paul Brown has recently told GIVEMESPORT that he thinks the attack-minded player will return to the peak of his powers under a new manager next season.

And O’Rourke has stated that Son’s attacking partnership with striker Harry Kane has been “very productive” for Tottenham and that he will go down as one of Levy’s best signings.

What has O’Rourke said about Tottenham and Son?

O’Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: “Heung-min Son just gets on with his football.

“He loves playing football, and I think he's had such a key partnership with Harry Kane over the last couple of seasons that's been very productive for Tottenham.

“He has to go down as probably amongst the top three signings for Tottenham under Daniel Levy.”

How has Son performed during his time at Tottenham?

Son has rarely dipped below his elite level standards during his time in north London and will hope he can compound his efforts with a trophy before he departs the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The 111-cap South Korea international has produced 221goal contributions throughout his seven seasons in a Spurs shirt, hitting the back 143 times.

Having scored 23 top-flight goals last season, Son became the first Asian player to win the Premier League Golden Boot award, sharing the title with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, as he fired the Lilywhites to a place in the top four on the final day of the season.

Therefore, it’s tough to argue against Son ranking as one of Levy’s top signings during his time as Tottenham chairman and the businessman will hope that the South Korean star can keep firing in the goals for many a year to come.