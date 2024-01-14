Highlights Tottenham Hotspur star Heung-min Son is happy at Hotspur Way, and neither the club or player are in a rush to secure a new contract.

Recent reports have claimed that the South Korea international is in line for a bumper new deal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Meanwhile, Spurs have been linked with a move for Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney, but may have to wait until the 2024 summer transfer window to strike a deal.

Tottenham Hotspur star Heung-min Son is happy at Hotspur Way, and the club and player are “not in a rush” to sign a new contract, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provides GIVEMESPORT with an exclusive update from north London.

Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou will be delighted with how the Lilywhites have made a productive start to the 2024 winter transfer window and hopes they can continue to make a splash in the market.

Tottenham enjoyed a decent first half of the 2023/24 campaign and hope to secure their qualification for the 2024/25 Champions League via a top-four finish at the end of the season. Meanwhile, Son has continued establishing himself as one of Spurs’ most important players this term and hopes to hit the ground running once he returns from the Asia Cup.

Son’s renaissance at Tottenham

It’s safe to say that the 2022/23 campaign didn’t represent the best season for either Tottenham or Son, as Spurs faltered towards an eighth-placed Premier League finish. The season saw Antonio Conte’s contract terminated during the last third of the campaign before interim head coach Cristian Stellini was relieved of his duties, leaving the side with Ryan Mason to finish the term. Son had struggled to hit his stride, scoring ten goals and registering six assists in 36 top-flight appearances, with Tottenham failing to secure a place in European football.

However, Postecoglou’s appointment in the summer of 2023 has seen fortunes change for Spurs and Son, who was named club captain before the start of the 2023/24 campaign. The 31-year-old has returned to his best form, registering 17 goal contributions in 20 Premier League appearances before departing for international duty at the Asia Cup.

Son’s form has led to Football Insider claiming that Tottenham are preparing to offer the forward a ‘bumper new deal.’ The versatile attacker already earns a reported £190,000 per week at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and doesn’t see his deal expire until the summer of 2025. However, Spurs could be eager to tie his future up imminently to prevent concerns over a potential departure as we head into the 2024 summer transfer window.

Spurs are expected to initially trigger the one-year extension clause placed in Son’s contract, tying him down until 2026. But the same report claims that the Lilywhites could open talks with the attacker over a completely new long-term deal, which could include a significant pay bump. Last month, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that a new deal for Son would be a ‘massive boost’ for Tottenham fans.

Heung-min Son - Comparsion with 2023/24 Premier League Tottenham squad Output Squad rank Overall rating 7.40 2nd Goals 12 1st Assists 5 2nd Shots per game 2.6 1st Man of the Match awards 3 1st Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 12-01-24

Fabrizio Romano - Tottenham’s focus is on the January transfer window

Romano has revealed that he is unaware of any contract talks between Tottenham and Son “at this stage.” The transfer expert has suggested that the South Korea international is “happy” at Spurs and that there is no rush to begin talks. Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“I'm not aware of anything concrete at this stage. I think it will take some time. But now Tottenham’s focus is on the January transfer window and new incomings to give Postecoglou what he needs. I'm sure Son is happy at Tottenham, so it’s not a problem to discuss in the following months or years because Tottenham are not in a rush, and neither is Son.”

Tottenham have already made an excellent start to the 2024 winter transfer window and hope the next three weeks can provide further incomings. Spurs have acquired the signature of RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season, alongside the permanent addition of Genoa and Romania centre-back Radu Draguisin.

According to The Evening Standard, Tottenham are prepared to battle Manchester United and Liverpool to sign Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney. However, the 21-year-old is only expected to leave during the summer transfer window, having shone for Michael Carrick’s side this term.

Having scored in Boro’s recent 1-0 Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg victory over Chelsea, the England U21 star is the talk of the town. However, Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (11th January) that there is an acceptance that Hackney will make a summer move and that Tottenham are at a very early stage of their interest.

Meanwhile, The Independent reports that Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is still on Spurs’ transfer shortlist. Postecoglou is looking to sign a midfielder capable of running at defences and switching with James Maddison, with the Blues star being the ideal fit for that bill. However, Gallagher could cost somewhere in the £50m region, with Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino feeling the England international is a crucial component of his side.