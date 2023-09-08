Highlights Tottenham Hotspur have a decision to make about an experienced star's future.

The veteran will struggle for gametime in north London this season.

But the Saudi Arabian and Turkish markets are a no-go for the long-serving Spurs star.

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is “a bit torn” on his future at Hotspur Way, as journalist Ben Jacobs discusses Saudi Arabian and Premier League interest in the veteran with GIVEMESPORT.

The stopper has found himself out of head coach Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs plans as the Lilywhites look to a more youthful-looking future.

Tottenham transfer news – Hugo Lloris

According to The Guardian, Lloris may be unable to play football until January, during a challenging end to his career at Tottenham. The goalkeeper had seen his options dwindle on Deadline Day but continues to train with Postecoglou’s Spurs outfit despite not being involved in the matchday squads. Unless Lloris and Tottenham can find the 36-year-old a club from a league where the transfer window is still open, he could remain at Hotspur Way until January.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge told GIVEMESPORT before Deadline Day that Lloris was one of five players Spurs should have looked to sell or loan before the transfer window shut last Friday. But the Frenchman remained at Tottenham beyond the market’s closure, having been replaced between the sticks by Guglielmo Vicario.

Lloris has less than a year to run on his £100,000 per-week contract, but, at his age, a year without competitive football could be fatal to his career prospects. A move to Saudi Arabia this month is off the cards after the Pro League’s transfer window slammed shut on Thursday, leaving the former number one with limited options in the coming weeks.

Tottenham have started the new season well, earning ten points out of a possible 12, hinting that Lloris is unlikely to be required as they look to carry on this impressive form.

Tottenham Hotspur salaries 2023/24 Player Salary Tanguy Ndombele £200,000 p/w Heung-min Son £192,000 p/w Ivan Perisic £178,269 p/w Cristian Romero £165,000 p/w Dejan Kulusevski £110,000 p/w Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg £101,923 p/w Hugo Lloris £100,000 p/w All salaries according to Spotrac

What has Jacobs said about Tottenham and Lloris?

Jacobs has said that Tottenham won’t stand in Lloris’ way if he chooses to stay at Tottenham until January. The former CBS reporter has dropped Newcastle United as a Premier League outfit who had expressed interest in his services. The journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“If Lloris wants to stay at Spurs and not play until January, Tottenham won't stand in his way. So, this is not Tottenham forcing Lloris out of the club. It’s Tottenham waiting, being patient and determining where he truly wants to go. There's been some interest in Saudi Arabia, but Lloris hasn't bitten. Newcastle were looking at Lloris, but they wouldn't have been able to give him any gametime either. So, I think that Lloris has been a bit torn because he's starting to realise, having been ever-present and integral to the Spurs project, that wherever he goes next may not come with gametime. Tottenham also won't come with gametime, and if he wants the gametime, he may have to drop down to a level or move to a place that isn't one of his top preferences. I think that's why it's been so difficult.”

What clubs could Lloris move to this season?

If Lloris demands to leave imminently, then the one-time World Cup winner will find his options limited, with several windows across Europe having already closed. The transfer market in Turkiye doesn’t shut until next Friday, and Lloris may feel tempted to move to one of the country’s biggest clubs, including Galatasaray, Fenerbahce or Besiktas. However, The Guardian claims that Lloris has resisted a switch to Turkey and shows no interest in relocating to that part of the world.

Portugal could also have been a consideration for the goalkeeper, as FIFA’s Transfer Matching System lists the window as open until 22nd September. However, the country’s transfer market closed last Friday, meaning a transfer to FC Porto, Benfica, or Sporting CP is off the cards.

What has Lloris said about his future at Tottenham?

In June, Lloris hinted to French newspaper Nice-Matin (via The Guardian) that he had reached the “end of an era” at Tottenham following his arrival from Lyon in 2012.

“We are coming to an important moment, whether for the club or for me. It’s the end of an era. I have desires for other things. I will ask myself quietly to study what will be possible. “But I don’t forget that I still have a year of contract with Tottenham and that in football it is always difficult to predict what will happen. What is essential at the moment is to recover well from my injury. I’m on vacation, but I continue to talk and do my training. My goal is to be on top in July. Then we’ll see what the future holds.”

Therefore, Lloris’ mind has been made up since the beginning of the summer, but a move isn’t forthcoming at the time of writing.