Tottenham Hotspur wing-back Ivan Perisic is unlikely to be enjoying life at Hotspur Way this season, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs have endured a tumultuous campaign and are looking for a new permanent manager whilst Cristian Stellini takes interim charge of the side.

Tottenham news – Ivan Perisic

Perisic arrived at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on a free transfer from Inter Milan last summer to reunite with former manager Antonio Conte in north London.

Upon his arrival, the former Bayern Munich star expressed his excitement at signing for Spurs stating (via BBC Sport): "I like to work a lot, I like to work for the team. I can play several positions in the system that Tottenham are playing now and I will also bring a lot of experience because I used to play for a lot of great clubs. I can't wait to start to play and to train and to do my best."

However, things have not gone to plan for the Lilywhites this season, resulting in Conte being relieved of his duties following an explosive rant after the side’s 3-3 draw at Southampton last month.

And reports in Italy now state that Perisic wants to leave Spurs and make a return to Inter after just one season in the Premier League.

Jones doubts Perisic is enjoying himself at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and has observed that the 34-year-old’s form “hasn’t been consistent.”

What has Jones said about Tottenham and Perisic?

When asked if Perisic may want to leave Tottenham at the end of the season, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “From a player’s point of view, you can understand if he did want to leave.

“In terms of ambition at the club, nothing he was promised has been delivered, and the man who took him there in Antonio Conte is no longer the manager.

“His form hasn't been consistent, and I doubt he's really enjoying it.”

How has Perisic performed at Tottenham?

Whilst inconsistent, Perisic has contributed to some of the minimal successes of Tottenham’s season and has represented good value for the side, given he arrived on a free transfer.

The 125-cap Croatia international has bagged one goal and provided 11 assists for his teammates in 39 appearances for Spurs, having mainly operated from a left wing-back position.

However, chairman Daniel Levy may have hoped for more strikes from the Split-born star after the veteran hit the back of the net ten times for Inter Milan in 49 outings last term.

Having been knocked out of both the FA Cup and Champions League, Tottenham have no more trophies to compete for during the remainder of the season, something Perisic won’t be familiar with.

Therefore, it may not be an enticing prospect for Perisic to remain at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium beyond the expiry of his £180,000 per-week contract in the summer of 2024.