Tottenham Hotspur prospective target Jacob Ramsey could be a “better fit” than Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher at Hotspur Way, as transfer insider Dean Jones considers the duo’s £50m price tag.

Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou has been backed heavily by chairman Daniel Levy across the two transfer windows throughout the 2023/24 season but will already be turning his focus to the summer market.

The Lilywhites want to return Champions League football to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during the 2024/25 season. Tottenham missed out on European football entirely this campaign following last term's eighth-placed Premier League finish. Ramsey had cemented himself as an essential part of Unai Emery’s plans at Aston Villa but has found gametime hard to come by in recent months at Villa Park.

Tottenham monitoring Ramsey situation amid Gallagher interest

Tottenham enjoyed a productive 2024 winter transfer market at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before the window’s closure on 1st February. Spurs acquired the services of RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season. In June, the Lilywhites can make the move permanent for €17m (close to £15m).

Later that week, Tottenham confirmed the arrival of Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin in a deal worth £26.7m. The Romania international has signed a contract that runs until the summer of 2030 at Hotspur Way.

Following Spurs’ double swoop, The Independent reported that Postecoglou wanted to sign an all-action midfielder. Chelsea midfielder Gallagher had been identified as the ideal player profile but would have commanded a fee worth up to £50m. Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge recently told GIVEMESPORT (1st February) that Tottenham couldn’t afford to sign the 23-year-old but could consider a move for his services in the summer.

Meanwhile, in the final week of the winter transfer window, The Athletic reported that Spurs and Bayern Munich were admirers of Aston Villa’s Ramsey, whilst Newcastle United had approached the midfielder. The same report claims that suitors believe the Villans would consider offers of around £50m. The club is eager to raise funds before the end of June to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Ramsey would remain at Villa beyond the winter market’s deadline but could still be in the eyesight of Postecoglou and Tottenham when the summer transfer window opens in four months.

Conor Gallagher vs Jacob Ramsey - Premier League 2023/24 stats Conor Gallagher Jacob Ramsey Appearances 22 4(8) Minutes 1827 553 Goals 0 1 Assists 4 0 Yellow cards 4 2 Red cards 1 0 Shots per game 1.2 0.7 Pass success rate 91.3% 78.6% Overall rating 6.98 6.42 Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 06-02-24

Dean Jones - Ramsey’s £50m price tag could be off-putting for Tottenham

Jones believes that Tottenham should “have a level of interest” in Ramsey but believes the price tag will be similar to Gallagher’s. The transfer insider can see the England U21 midfielder potentially being a better fit for Postecoglou than his Chelsea counterpart. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think Tottenham should have a level of interest in Ramsey. I think when you consider what he's brought so far to the Premier League with Aston Villa compared to what Gallagher would have brought, I think there would be a definite argument you could put up that Ramsey could be as good a fit, if not a better fit for Tottenham. The problem you've got is that the starting price will be pretty similar to where you're at with Gallagher anyway if you're looking at the £50m mark. That was off-putting to Tottenham across the winter transfer window.”

The Tottenham faithful will be heartened by the club’s willingness to spend the cash on reinforcements during the summer and winter transfer windows across the 2023/24 season. However, the club’s need to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules could restrict its spending next term.

According to Paul O’Keefe, Tottenham are interested in signing Barcelona winger Raphinha next summer. The 27-year-old signed for the Catalan giants from Leeds United in the summer of 2022 in a deal worth £55m.

Raphinha was crucial in the Whites’ Premier League campaigns of 2020/21 and 2021/22, scoring 17 goals and registering 12 assists across 65 top-flight appearances. The Brazil international had been of interest to Chelsea but moved to Barcelona instead, where he has provided 33 goal contributions in 70 outings. Journalist Rudy Galetti told GIVEMESPORT in August 2023 that Raphinha was one of the options on Manchester City's shortlist to replace Riyad Mahrez at the Etihad Stadium, but a move never came to fruition.

Tottenham return to Premier League action on 10th February, when they host Brighton & Hove Albion at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, looking to close in on fourth-placed Aston Villa. Spurs remain in north London when they welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to the capital, hoping to avenge their 2-1 defeat when the sides last met at Molineux in November 2023.