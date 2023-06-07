Tottenham Hotspur need to work out if Leicester City midfielder James Maddison can fit into their budget at Hotspur Way, transfer insider Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

New Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou will hope to be backed in the upcoming summer at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham transfer news – James Maddison

According to CBS reporter Ben Jacobs, who was speaking on The Done Deal Show, Maddison wants to leave Leicester as soon as possible after the Foxes were relegated from the Premier League this season.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror report that Spurs are ready to provide Postecoglou with backing in the summer transfer window and rival Newcastle United in the race to sign the £40m-rated Leicester star.

The same publication claims the Lilywhites are also interested in securing the signatures of Brentford goalkeeper David Raya and Wolverhampton Wanderers centre-back Max Kilman.

Meanwhile, 90min have claimed that Postecoglou has "given the green light" for Spurs to continue their pursuit of the former Norwich City star.

Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Maddison could have his “head turned by London”, which could give Tottenham an advantage over their North East counterparts.

And Jones believes that Spurs are exploring other areas of the squad to improve and that Maddison’s signature could “potentially be the most expensive of the lot.”

What has Jones said about Tottenham and Maddison?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Spurs need to figure out if James Maddison could fit into their transfer budget for this summer.

“They are already exploring a few other options in the squad, but Maddison would potentially be the most expensive of the lot.

“The position he plays is a bit more of a luxury compared to the goalkeeper and centre-back decisions they have to make, too.”

Would Maddison be a good signing for Tottenham?

Despite being part of a Leicester squad that endured a shock relegation from the Premier League, Maddison has enjoyed an impressive season at the King Power Stadium and will be of interest to some of the division’s top clubs.

The two-cap England international made 32 appearances this season, hitting the back of the net ten times and providing nine assists, indicating his capability of being a regular threat in the final third.

It comes as no surprise that the 26-year-old ranked as the best-performing player in the Foxes’ squad in the Premier League this campaign, having achieved an average WhoScored rating of 7.24.

The 5 foot 9 star is an excellent creator of chances, ranking in the top 6% of attacking midfielders/wingers across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for expected assists per 90 mins (0.34) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

Therefore, in a side aiming to battle for European qualification next season, Maddison will feel he can flourish and reach his full potential, hinting this could be a sensible move for both club and player.