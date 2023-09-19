Highlights A £40m Tottenham star has been described as the type of player they haven't had for "quite some time."

Tottenham Hotspur haven’t had a player like James Maddison for “quite some time”, as journalist Paul Brown discusses the star’s best position at Hotspur Way in an interview with GIVEMESPORT.

Lilywhites head coach Ange Postecoglou has enjoyed a fantastic start to his career following his appointment at Spurs this summer.

Tottenham news – James Maddison

Tottenham confirmed the signing of Maddison from Leicester City at the end of June, signing at Hotspur Way in a deal worth £40m. The 26-year-old penned a five-year deal in north London, arriving in the capital off the back of his most impressive season to date, despite being unable to prevent the Foxes from a demotion to the Championship. Newcastle United were interested in signing the England international, who had just one year remaining on his contract at the King Power Stadium before leaving for Tottenham.

Maddison arrives alongside head coach Postecoglou, who made the Coventry-born attacker his third signing. And the duo have enjoyed an exceptional start to the season, despite their early Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Fulham last month.

Spurs have won 13 points out of a possible 15 from the start of the season, following up a solid 2-2 at Brentford with four consecutive victories in the top-flight. Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Maddison has the potential to be crowned the club’s Player of the Year due to the “unbelievable edge of creativity” he possesses.

James Maddison vs Tottenham's squad - Premier League 2023/24 Output Rank Goals 2 =2nd Assists 2 =1st Key Passes Per Game 2.8 2nd Shots Per Game 3.2 1st Dribbles Per Game 2 3rd All statistics courtesy of WhoScored

What has Brown said about Tottenham and Maddison?

Brown believes that Maddison is playing in his best position, as a number ten, at Tottenham but feels he needs to adapt when representing England, given Harry Kane’s tendency to drop deep into those positions, usually occupied by the former Norwich City star. The journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“They haven't had a player like that for quite some time. I think he's playing in his best position for Spurs. He probably doesn't and never has for England. So, when he plays for his country, he needs to adapt to that a little bit. Would I like to see him play as the number ten for England? Yes, I would. But as I said when Kane was still at Spurs, I think the way Kane likes to drop into those deeper areas could make it a little difficult for Maddison to play in the same way because they'd be occupying the same space quite a lot. So, that might not be the easiest kind of transition to make. But it'll be interesting to see if Southgate keeps playing him in a similar role or whether he gets a chance as a number ten for England.”

What is Maddison’s best position?

Maddison has been a versatile operator over the last few seasons, playing as a number ten alongside positions on either flank and dropping deeper as an eight. Last season, the four-cap England international registered 19 goal contributions in 32 appearances for Leicester, primarily as an attacking midfielder and a right-sided forward.

Therefore, it has been hard to distinguish over recent seasons where Maddison is most comfortable. However, his ability to play across the front line offers Postecoglou an option in each area. Under the Australian head coach, he’s been solely used as a ten and played an integral role in Spurs’ ascendancy to second place in the Premier League, sitting two points behind reigning champions Manchester City.

Who has Maddison been compared to at Tottenham?

Maddison has been hailed as “outstanding” by TNT Sports pundit Joe Cole. The attacking midfielder has been compared to Spurs and England icon Paul Gascoigne because of his relaxed and smiling nature when on the pitch. Speaking at England’s HQ this month, Maddison said (via the MailOnline):

“I don’t remember Gazza [Gascoigne], but my dad used to put football videos together — he is a graphic designer and is good. He used to put montages together, and Gazza features on a lot of them, so I remember a lot of his clips. “Before you become a professional, you are a fan of the game, and I loved players who had personality. I loved watching players who had a little bit of cheekiness about them. Gazza was a perfect example. I remember a clip where the cameras are going down the players during the national anthem, and it gets to him, and he sticks his tongue out, starts messing around with the camera and goes all bog-eyed. I just love that.”

Meanwhile, BBC Sport question whether Tottenham have found their replacement for Christian Eriksen in Maddison, who left Hotspur Way for Inter in January 2020 before signing for Brentford and now Manchester United in 2022.