Tottenham Hotspur managerial target Julian Nagelsmann would prefer to wait until the summer if he were to take the reins at Hotspur Way, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs confirmed last weekend that Antonio Conte had been relieved of his duties at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham manager news – Julian Nagelsmann

According to the Evening Standard, Tottenham’s pursual of Nagelsmann has hit a ‘stumbling block’ following the 35-year-old’s desire for a break following his recent sacking from Bayern Munich.

The German wants to wait until the summer to assess his options, with jobs at Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid potentially up for grabs.

However, the same publication says Spurs chairman Daniel Levy wants to begin looking for the club’s next manager immediately, with a place in the Premier League’s top four still up for grabs this season.

Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT that Nagelsmann will have the chance to build a project should he take the job in north London, whether imminently or in the summer.

And the journalist has said that waiting until the end of the season will give the young head coach time to “assess Tottenham” if he’s genuinely interested in the job.

What has Jones said about Tottenham and Nagelsmann?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I think that Nagelsmann wants a little time to reflect on what happened to him at Bayern.

“I don't think he would want to come immediately into the situation he would come into at Tottenham.

“My understanding is that he would rather join in the summer so that he can have a full push at it and completely understand what he's coming into.

“Also, he can now assess Tottenham if he's genuinely interested in this job. He can watch the rest of the season play out and see where it's at.”

What next for Tottenham?

Whilst appointing the club’s next head coach will be a matter of priority for Levy, the side needs to refocus on on-pitch matters as Cristian Stellini looks to guide the Lilywhites to a top-four finish and, with it, subsequent qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Spurs currently occupy fourth place in the Premier League but sit just two points ahead of Newcastle United, who crucially have played two games less than their north London counterparts.

The Lilywhites travel to Merseyside to face relegation-threatened Everton next Monday before Brighton & Hove Albion visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium that weekend.

Therefore, it’s set to be a tense end to the campaign at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with league positions and managerial appointments providing a situation of uncertainty at the time of writing.