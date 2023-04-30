Tottenham Hotspur managerial candidate Julian Nagelsmann may want to get rid of half of the players on the pitch in the side’s 6-1 defeat at Newcastle United, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Ryan Mason has taken caretaker charge of the squad at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium until the end of the season.

Tottenham news – Julian Nagelsmann

According to The Telegraph, Nagelsmann is on chairman Daniel Levy’s shortlist to become the next Tottenham manager as they look to find a full-time replacement for Antonio Conte, who was relieved of his duties last month.

Having recently been sacked from Bayern Munich, the Bundesliga giants would demand £10.6m in compensation for the 35-year-old’s services, proving to be a stumbling block for the Premier League outfit.

Interim manager Cristian Stellini has also seen his contract at Tottenham terminated this week after overseeing a 6-1 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United last Sunday, a game in which Spurs found themselves 5-0 down within 30 minutes.

Journalist Paul Brown has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Lilywhites have a “huge problem” inside the dressing room.

And Jones isn’t sure where a manager would start at Tottenham, apart from considering letting half of the side go.

What has Jones said about Tottenham and Nagelsmann?

When asked what Nagelsmann would have made of Tottenham’s display at Newcastle, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “You've got to study the group of players you’ll be working with.

“Looking at the application of the 11 players on the pitch during the opening 20 minutes of the Newcastle game, I don't even know where you would begin apart from trying to get rid of half of them.”

Will Tottenham appoint Nagelsmann?

The Telegraph also reports that Tottenham have shown interest in Celtic head coach Ange Postecoglou, former Barcelona and Spain manager Luis Enrique, and Brighton & Hove Albion’s Roberto De Zerbi.

Feyenoord’s Arne Slot could also be on the list, given his Eredivisie success this season.

After his recent experience managing one of Europe’s biggest clubs Bayern Munich, Nagelsmann looks to be one of the most attractive options on Levy’s shortlist.

The under-fire chairman will hope to negotiate a fairer compensation package with the German giants in the coming weeks.

With Spurs looking set to miss out on Champions League football next term, it is pivotal that Levy gets his next appointment spot on as the Lilywhites aim to reach Europe’s premier club competition once again.