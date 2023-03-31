Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy will be being convinced by “people at the club” that Julian Nagelsmann would be a better managerial fit at Hotspur Way than ex-head coach Mauricio Pochettino, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs confirmed that Antonio Conte had been relieved of his duties last week as they begin the search for his successor.

Tottenham manager news – Julian Nagelsmann and Mauricio Pochettino

As per Sky Sports, Nagelsmann is open to talks over the current Tottenham vacancy, having been sacked as Bayern Munich head coach last week before being swiftly replaced by Thomas Tuchel.

However, the same publication stated that he may want “a short time of reflection” in preparation for taking on a new role, implying that he could wait until the summer before undertaking a new challenge.

But the Evening Standard reports that Levy wants to begin searching for the Lilywhites’ next manager immediately, with Pochettino being one of the names on the shortlist for the vacancy.

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham will be having a “re-think” about re-appointing Pochettino, having initially sacked the Argentine in the autumn of 2019.

And the journalist believes people inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be encouraging Levy that Nagelsmann would be the better option over the 51-year-old.

What has Jones said about Tottenham?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I don't know if Levy would prefer Nagelsmann over Pochettino because he probably doesn't know as much about him.

“There will be other people at the club that think it's a better idea to go to Nagelsmann instead of Pochettino.

“At the moment, the job of the people around Levy is to convince him to stay open-minded and take a path away from Pochettino.”

Would Nagelsmann be a good appointment for Tottenham?

At 35 years old, Nagelsmann would provide a change in tact from Tottenham appointing experienced managers with a history of consistently winning titles, in the vein of Conte and Jose Mourinho.

The Landsberg-born coach already has experience competing for a league title, having won the Bundesliga and two German Super Cup titles with Bayern during his time in Bavaria.

Other achievements of his managerial career include guiding Hoffenheim to their first-ever appearance in the Champions League and taking RB Leipzig to the semi-finals of Europe’s premier club competition in 2020.

As a young coach, he has already proved his worth within his native Germany, but may now feel that it’s time to showcase his qualities as a head coach to the rest of Europe, implying that Tottenham may be his ideal next destination.