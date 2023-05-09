Tottenham Hotspur manager target Julian Nagelsmann is still the favourite to take over the vacant head coach role at Hotspur Way, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is looking for Antonio Conte’s successor to take the reins at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham manager news – Julian Nagelsmann

According to The Telegraph’s Matt Law, Tottenham may have to pay Bayern Munich over £10m in compensation to hire Nagelsmann at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The 35-year-old is on gardening leave, having been relieved of his duties by the German giants in March and replaced by former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.

And the same publication says that Nagelsmann remains the top target for Levy but won’t consider an offer until he knows who the next Spurs director of football is, given Fabio Paratici’s ban from football activities.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Lilywhites’ inability to secure Champions League football next season could have a role in Nagelsmann’s decision to take the vacant job.

And Jones believes that the former RB Leipzig head coach remains in “pole position” to land the Tottenham job unless something changes on either side heading into negotiations.

What has Jones said about Tottenham and Nagelsmann?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Ultimately, Nagelsmann still seems like the guy in pole position for that job.

“So, unless something falls down with Nagelsmann or one of the parties gets cold feet, he will remain the favourite for the job.”

What next for Tottenham and Nagelsmann?

With the season’s conclusion drawing ever nearer, Levy will be eager to wrap up Nagelsmann’s signature in time for pre-season as he looks to prepare a transfer strategy to fire Tottenham back into the Champions League.

The Lilywhites look set to miss out on qualification to Europe’s premier club competition this term, sitting six points behind fourth-placed Manchester United with just three games to play.

In fact, the north London outfit’s participation in any form of European football is yet to be guaranteed.

This weekend’s trip to Aston Villa will likely have a say on the side’s chances of securing Europa League or Europa Conference League football next season.

Brentford then make the trip across London to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium the following weekend before the Lilywhites’ season is concluded at Elland Road where they take on relegation-threatened Leeds United.

Therefore, Nagelsmann will watch Spurs’ final three fixtures with a watchful eye as he considers what level of European competition, if any, he could be participating in next season.