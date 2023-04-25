Tottenham Hotspur’s manager target Julian Nagelsmann’s reported interest in the vacant post at Hotspur Way goes against what Alex Crook was initially informed, the talkSPORT reporter has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 35-year-old has been out of work since his sacking from Bayern Munich last month.

Tottenham manager news – Julian Nagelsmann

Tottenham are in somewhat of a crisis after last weekend’s embarrassing 6-1 defeat at Newcastle United dealt a blow to the club’s chances of qualifying for the top four and resulted in the sacking of interim manager Cristian Stellini.

The club are now scrambling to get their house in order ahead of what looks to be a summer of preparing for Europa League football in north London.

According to The Independent, Nagelsmann would want to take over at the end of the season and have a decisive say on transfer dealings if he was to undertake the head coach role at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Journalist Dean Jones has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that no manager takes delight in managing the club at the time being, which has been shown through the spells of Antonio Conte, Nuno Espirito Santo and Jose Mourinho.

And Crook believes “there are more risks” for Nagelsmann in taking the job at Hotspur Way instead of the German coach waiting and assessing his options.

What has Crook said about Tottenham and Nagelsmann?

When asked if Nagelsmann has to be Tottenham’s number one managerial target after his rumoured interest in the job, Crook told GIVEMESPORT: “I think if it's true, yeah. But it goes against what I've been told. I was told he ruled himself out quite early.

“So, unless it’s because he's not got the Chelsea job, and he's so desperate to get back in, I think there are more risks for Nagelsmann when taking that job than just waiting to see what else comes available.”

What next for Tottenham?

Sunday’s defeat at St. James’ Park means that Tottenham sit six points behind third and fourth-placed Newcastle and Manchester United, indicating that it would be a tough ask to secure a place in the Champions League next season.

Chairman Daniel Levy will have to re-evaluate some of the decisions the club has made this season as the Lilywhites look to earn their place back amongst Europe’s elite next season.

The appointment of Nagelsmann, who won a Bundesliga title alongside two German Super Cups during his time at Bayern Munich, would represent a long-term vision at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and could perhaps insinuate that the Landsberg-born manager would be in the dugout for the long haul.