Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a potential 2025 move for Leicester City winger Kasey McAteer, as journalist Ben Jacobs provides GIVEMESPORT with the lowdown on a potential deal at Hotspur Way.

Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou is looking for long-term success at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and has already been backed heavily during his first two transfer windows in charge.

The Lilywhites are enjoying an exciting start to the 2023/24 season and hope to make their return to European football next term by securing Champions League football in north London via a top-four finish in the Premier League. McAteer has enjoyed a breakthrough season in the Championship with Leicester this term and could be set for a Premier League move when the time comes over the next few years.

McAteer reportedly gaining Premier League interest

Tottenham have enjoyed an impressive start to the 2023/24 campaign and are well in the race to secure a top-four finish at Hotspur Way, thanks to Postecoglou’s influence on the side. Spurs have also negotiated their way to the fourth round of the FA Cup, where they will host Manchester City for a place in the last-16 of the world’s oldest domestic cup competition.

Following the winter signings of RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner and Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin, Postecoglou has already been backed by chairman Daniel Levy with fresh faces. However, the club could already be planning for the long term, with the Australian head coach’s contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium running until the summer of 2027.

One player Spurs have expressed an interest in signing is Leicester’s McAteer. Jacobs has recently told the Spurs Chat Podcast (13th January) that the £5,000 per-week earner is on the Lilywhites’ radar, although a move shouldn’t be expected anytime soon. Jacobs said about McAteer:

“The other player Tottenham are looking at, a different type of player to the ones we have mentioned, is Kasey McAteer at Leicester; they really like him. I’m not sure anything is possible there in 2024 just because he’s in the right place for his development.”

In November 2023, FootballTransfers reported that Everton and Nottingham Forest were monitoring McAteer, who was described as very gifted by Alex Pearce, following his loan spell at AFC Wimbledon.

But with the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium a potential destination in 2025, McAteer could focus on progressing and improving at Leicester ahead of a big move to the Premier League.

Kasey McAteer - 2023/24 stats in all competitions Appearances 15 Minutes 815 Goals 5 Assists 0 Yellow cards 1 Shots per game 1.3 Pass success rate 81.8% Aerial duels won per game 0.6 Man of the Match awards 1 Overall rating 6.66 Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 19-01-24

Ben Jacobs - McAteer is ‘extremely settled’ at Leicester

Jacobs has indicated that there is no indication from McAteer’s side that he is in a rush to leave Leicester, with the Foxes currently the runaway leaders in the Championship. However, the journalist has described the winger as a “very Postecoglou-like player”. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“McAteer is a very Postecoglou-like player, and he's had a breakthrough season at Leicester. So, this is someone on Spurs’ radar, more for 2025 than 2024. But circumstances could change things. So, as far as McAteer is concerned, he's extremely settled at Leicester and has played 13 games in the Championship, scoring four goals. He also got injured early in the 2023/24 season. “But what Spurs like about him in terms of tracking him and planning potentially for the long term is that he's a very Postecoglou-like player. He has high energy, can score goals, has a high ceiling, is still young, and can play attacking midfield, in central areas or as a right-winger. But Leicester know this as well.”

Given Tottenham have made two significant incomings during the 2024 winter transfer window, the Lilywhites may focus on sanctioning departures in the market’s remaining weeks. According to The Telegraph, Napoli have registered an interest in Spurs midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The 28-year-old has become a bit-part player under Postecoglou, having been dropped in favour of Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr. However, with the duo away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations, Postecoglou has had no choice but to bring Hojbjerg back into the fold in recent weeks, starting in their 2-2 draw at Manchester United on 14th January.

Meanwhile, HLN (via Romano), report that Spurs are in talks with Club Brugge over the potential signing of forward Antonio Nusa. The 18-year-old is keen to remain at his current club until the end of the 2023/24 season, hinting that an agreement could now be reached on a summer move.

Spurs return to action when they host Man City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the fourth round of the FA Cup on 26th January. Tottenham will switch their focus back to Premier League action when they welcome Brentford to Hotspur Way on 31st January.