Tottenham Hotspur could make a “cheeky low-ball bid” for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher in the final hours of the 2024 winter transfer window at Hotspur Way, according to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook.

Spurs have been linked with a move for the Blues midfielder throughout the winter market as Ange Postecoglou looks to add another body in the middle of the park.

Tottenham’s interest in Gallagher despite busy winter

Tottenham have already enjoyed a busy 2024 winter transfer window and can be satisfied with the business they have conducted as they look to push on and achieve Champions League qualification in the second half of the 2023/24 season.

At the start of January, Spurs confirmed the arrival of RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season. In June, the Lilywhites can buy the Germany international outright for €17m (close to £15m). Later that week, Tottenham signed Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin in a deal worth £26.7m.

However, following the capture of the Romania international, Postecoglou was still rumoured to be looking to add a midfielder to his squad. The Independent reports that the Australian head coach is looking for an all-action player who can alternate with James Maddison in the middle of the park. Chelsea’s Gallagher has been identified as the ideal profile of player to take up that role, but any deal could cost somewhere in the region of £50m.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT (31st January) that a Tottenham move for Gallagher remains possible. However, journalist Dean Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT (30th January) that the Blues midfielder has ‘no real interest’ in switching to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Conor Gallagher - FBref stats compared to midfielders across Europe Statistic Per 90 Percentile Progressive carries 2.05 79 Successful take-ons 1.16 75 Touches (attacking penalty area) 2.61 90 Tackles 2.61 82 Blocks 1.95 97 All statistics according to FBref, correct as of 01-02-24

Alex Crook - Gallagher is ‘not pushing’ for a move to Tottenham

Crook has been told that Gallagher is ‘not pushing’ for a move to Tottenham, with the Chelsea star set to captain the Blues in the Carabao Cup final later this month. However, the talkSPORT reporter accepts that Spurs could make a “low-ball offer” to begin negotiations on Deadline Day. Crook told GIVEMESPORT:

“Tottenham might make a cheeky low-ball bid for Gallagher, but speaking to people close to him today, they don't see a situation change. Again, he's captain of the team and will probably captain them in the Carabao Cup cup final in a couple of weeks. So, he's not pushing. He still has 18 months left on his contract. So, maybe in the summer, he'll look at it, and if he doesn't get a new deal, maybe he’ll do what Mason Mount did and look to move.”

Tottenham could be set to loan Alejo Veliz on loan this winter

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Tottenham have received a late winter transfer window proposal from Sevilla to sign Alejo Veliz on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season. The deal would be a straight loan, with the reigning Europa League champions having no option to buy the 20-year-old striker. The same reporter claims Spurs will decide on Deadline Day whether to loan the South American to the La Liga outfit.