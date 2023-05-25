Tottenham Hotspur have included Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti “on their list” as the club search for their next permanent head coach at Hotspur Way, journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is still searching to hire a replacement for Antonio Conte, who was relieved of his duties at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in March.

Tottenham manager news – Luciano Spalletti

According to Fabrizio Romano, Spalletti is “seriously considering” leaving Napoli at the end of the season, despite having led the Italian outfit to their first Serie A triumph since 1990 this term.

That comes amid reports from Area Napoli that the 64-year-old was among Tottenham’s preferred candidates to replace Conte this summer.

Feyenoord manager Arne Slot has turned down the job at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, leaving Levy no closer to an imminent managerial appointment.

But Galetti is aware that Spalletti has attracted interest from “big European teams”, with Spurs being a potential destination, according to the Italian journalist.

What has Galetti said about Tottenham and Spalletti?

Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: “The situation on Spalletti is quite complicated. He wants to leave Napoli after a triumphant season. The reason for the farewell is linked to the future technical project that, at the moment, the president Aurelio De Laurentiis is not sure how to prepare for next season.

“However, Napoli triggered the option for one more year, but Spalletti wanted more guarantees from the club to stay. To complicate the situation even more, there is a clause in the contract of the Napoli coach in which he must sit out for one year in case of early termination of the agreement. Despite this, the interest from big European teams is concrete. And among these, there is Tottenham.

“The Italian coach said a few days ago that no club had made any official proposal until now. This is true. But Spurs have included him on their list. A lot will depend on who will be Tottenham’s next sporting director.

“But anyway, there will be a development soon. As we know, Tottenham are still assessing who will have to lead the team next year.”

Would Spalletti be a good appointment for Tottenham?

Having come fresh off a Scudetto-winning campaign, Spalletti would be a sensible appointment for Tottenham, if not a long-term one.

The Certaldo-born head coach has experience managing some of Italy’s biggest clubs, including Roma and Inter, and could be tempted by a challenge in the Premier League, given his advancing years.

And the former Empoli player has won nine trophies throughout his coaching career, indicating he has a solid track record when competing for honours, which would attract Levy to his appointment.

However, with Spalletti's departure from Napoli yet to be confirmed, Tottenham could still be some way from being able to approach the Italian at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.