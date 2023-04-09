Tottenham Hotspur’s ability to secure Champions League football could give them an edge over Chelsea in their search for a new manager at Hotspur Way, journalist Dean Jones.

Spurs are searching for a new head coach after relieving Antonio Conte of his duties last month.

Tottenham manager news – Latest

After Chelsea parted ways with Graham Potter last weekend, both Tottenham and the Blues are searching for new permanent managers to guide them to better campaigns than the ones they’re currently enduring.

Chelsea’s re-appointment of Frank Lampard on an interim basis until the end of the season does not necessarily make life easier for Spurs, with the Lilywhites desperate for a manager who can secure them a place in the Champions League next season.

Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Frank and Brendan Rodgers are all named as potential candidates for the vacancy at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Meanwhile, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that ex-Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann is admired by Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

And Jones believes that if the club qualify for next season’s Champions League, it could give them an edge over Chelsea in the race to secure a permanent managerial target.

What has Jones said about Tottenham?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “The only thing that Tottenham might be able to offer next season that Chelsea can't is Champions League football.

“That's one reason they need to try and cement that between now and the end of the season. It could be the one factor that really gives them an edge.”

What next for Tottenham?

Levy needs to decide whether he’s likely to bring in a top-class managerial addition at this late stage in the season or if he’s going to have to wait until the summer before re-assessing his options.

Spurs defeated Brighton & Hove Albion at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend, with the Lilywhites sitting three points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, having played a game more than their Old Trafford counerparts.

Cristian Stellini's side travel to St. James' Park to take on third-placed Newcastle United towards the end of the month, in a clash which could have a huge say in the outcome for the race for a place in the top-four, and the subsequent qualification for next season's Champions League that comes with it.

It’s been a difficult season for the north London outfit, and it’s set to be a fascinating conclusion to the campaign as the club look to appoint Conte’s successor in the coming weeks.