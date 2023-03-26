Tottenham Hotspur’s re-appointment of head coach Mauricio Pochettino would be an “interesting development” at Hotspur Way, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 51-year-old left the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in November 2019 but is now being linked to a return.

Tottenham manager news – Mauricio Pochettino

According to a report in The Times, Tottenham risk missing out on the services of Pochettino, with Real Madrid likely to attempt to lure him to the Bernabeu should Carlo Ancelotti leave the Spanish giants at the end of the season.

Spurs look set to part ways with current head coach Antonio Conte, with chairman Daniel Levy less than impressed with his post-match comments following last weekend’s 3-3 draw at Southampton.

It’s unclear whether the Italian will depart before the end of the international break, but Levy will have known that the 53-year-old was always likely to leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium come the end of the campaign anyway.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the re-appointment of Pochettino would “lift the stadium” and bring the “X-Factor” back to Hotspur Way.

And Brown suggests that Pochettino and former Barcelona and Spain manager Luis Enrique will be on the club’s shortlist as they search for their next head coach.

What has Brown said about Tottenham and Pochettino?

When speaking about the possibility of Pochettino returning to the dugout at Hotspur Way, Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “I think a part of Pochettino always kind of wanted to go back to Spurs and finish what he thinks he started.

“That would be an incredibly interesting development if that happened.

“But yes, I think those two names [Pochettino and Enrique] are probably already on Tottenham’s list.”

What next for Tottenham?

Before Tottenham can consider their next managerial appointment, they must take care of the future of Conte.

The former Chelsea head coach is in Italy at the time of writing and developments over his future are not expected to occur until the manager and club meet face-to-face, as per The Independent.

In on-pitch matters, Spurs will be looking to prepare for 3rd April’s clash with Everton in their first game back following the international break, with the least number of distractions possible.

A place in the Premier League’s top four is still up for grabs and with-it qualification for next season’s Champions League, suggesting that the Lilywhites still have plenty to play for amid chaos behind-the-scenes.