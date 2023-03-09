Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy would be able to secure the re-appointment of Mauricio Pochettino if both parties were happy for a reunion at Hotspur Way, journalist Paul Brown has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The former head coach was relieved of his duties at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2019.

Tottenham manager news – Mauricio Pochettino

As per 90min, current Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is expected to leave the north London outfit at the end of the season, with his contract set to expire in the summer and no sign of an extension being signed.

After Spurs’ Champions League exit at the hands of AC Milan on Wednesday, the Italian head coach said (via Fabrizio Romano): “My contract expires in June, we will see — they might sack me even before the end of the season, who knows, maybe they are disappointed.”

Meanwhile, Evening Standard journalist Dan Kilpatrick has revealed that Pochettino would consider a return to Tottenham should Conte leave the club, but the Argentine is also admired by Real Madrid.

Daily Express reporter Ryan Taylor has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 51-year-old could “lift the stadium” if he made his return and Brown believes that this could be a possibility if both the club and head coach are comfortable with a return.

What has Brown said about Tottenham and Pochettino?

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “I think I can say for certain that if Daniel Levy wants Pochettino back and Pochettino wants to come back to Spurs, then Pochettino will come back to Spurs. I think just how divided they are as a club, on that point, they may be a little bit overblown.”

What next for Tottenham?

Having been knocked out of the Champions League, the end of this season will mark 15 years since Tottenham last won a major trophy, something which is proving to be a source of frustration with fans.

Spurs will welcome Nottingham Forest to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, where they will look to recover from three defeats in a row without scoring a goal, before a trip to Southampton the following weekend as they aim to secure their place in the Premier League’s top four.

There can be no doubt that the Lilywhites have been unable to hit the heights they once reached under Pochettino since he was let go during the 2019/20 season, with the Argentine guiding the club to an unlikely Champions League final in 2019 as well as providing regular qualification for Europe’s premier continental competition.

Therefore, it seems like a reunion between the two parties is as good a suggestion as any, as Tottenham look to achieve the success their gleaming new stadium was meant to bring.